We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this large capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.2 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load.
Steam
Deep Clean With Steam
Steam technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to eliminate dirt, odours and wrinkles.
AI DD™
Built-in Artifical Intelligence takes out the guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles, built-in sensors detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
6Motion Technology
A Smarter Way to Wash
6Motion™ Technology combines up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on fabrics yet maximizes wash performance.
ENERY STAR® Certified
Save Water, Save Energy, Save Money
This LG high efficiency washer uses far less water and energy than a conventional washer for savings that add up with each load. Get additional savings with load-sensing technology that adjusts water levels and wash times* or by adding the Cold Wash option to almost any cycle.**
*Based on independent testing on WM6700HBA model in AI Wash cycle, 6.6 lb. load (August 2022).
**Based on average American household electricity consumption, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/laundry
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)