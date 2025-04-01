Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WM3600HVA
Key Features

  • 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • Steam
  • AI DD
  • 6Motion Technology
  • ENERY STAR®Certified
More

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this large capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.2 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load.

Steam

Deep Clean With Steam

Steam technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to eliminate dirt, odours and wrinkles.

AI DD™

Built-in Artifical Intelligence takes out the guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles, built-in sensors detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. 

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature. 

6Motion Technology

A Smarter Way to Wash

 6Motion™ Technology combines up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on fabrics yet maximizes wash performance.

ENERY STAR® Certified

Save Water, Save Energy, Save Money

This LG high efficiency washer uses far less water and energy than a conventional washer for savings that add up with each load. Get additional savings with load-sensing technology that adjusts water levels and wash times* or by adding the Cold Wash option to almost any cycle.**

*Based on independent testing on WM6700HBA model in AI Wash cycle, 6.6 lb. load (August 2022).

**Based on average American household electricity consumption, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/laundry

All Spec

What people are saying

