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Helpful Hints
Type of Ice: Choosing the Right Ice for Every Moment
When it comes to cooling your drinks or creating the perfect refreshment, the type of ice you use can make a noticeable difference. Today's premium refrigerators, like those from LG, offer a variety of ice types, each designed to suit different moments, beverages, and lifestyles.
From slow-melting craft ice for refined drinks to versatile cubed ice and fast-cooling crushed ice, LG refrigerators help you enjoy every sip just the way you like it. In this guide, we explore the different types of ice available, their benefits, and how LG's ice-making technology enhances everyday convenience.
Why Does the Type of Ice Matter in Everyday Use?
The type of ice you choose influences more than just temperature. Ice can affect taste, texture, dilution, and even the overall drinking experience. Different ice shapes melt at different speeds, which changes how long your drink stays cold and how its flavour develops over time.
Understanding these differences helps you select the right ice for each beverage—whether it’s a slow evening drink or a quick, refreshing pick-me-up.
Beverage Taste
Using the right ice helps preserve the intended flavour of your drink. Large, slow-melting ice is ideal for spirits and cocktails, as it chills the drink without quickly watering it down. Smaller or crushed ice cools beverages rapidly, making it perfect for sodas, smoothies, or iced coffees that are best enjoyed cold and refreshing.
Shape and Surface Area
Ice shape affects how much surface area comes into contact with your drink. Ice with less exposed surface area melts more slowly, while ice with a larger surface area chills drinks faster but melts more quickly. This simple difference plays a key role in matching ice to different beverages.
What Types of Ice Are Available in LG Refrigerators?
LG refrigerators offer different types of ice depending on the model, allowing you to tailor your ice experience to your daily habits and entertaining needs.
Cubed Ice
Cubed ice is a classic and versatile option for everyday use. Its balanced melting speed makes it suitable for water, juice, iced tea, and soft drinks. Uniform in shape and easy to dispense, cubed ice is a reliable choice for families and daily refreshment.
Craft Ice®
Craft Ice® is designed for those who enjoy premium drinks at home. This slow-melting1), clear round ice is ideal for whiskey, spirits, and cocktails, helping maintain flavour and aroma while keeping drinks perfectly chilled. Craft Ice™ brings a sophisticated, bar-style experience to your kitchen.
Mini Craft Ice®
Mini Craft Ice® is our newest ice innovation, developed to deliver more of your favourite round ice, only smaller!
How Ice Maker Features Enhance Your Ice Experience
LG refrigerators go beyond basic ice dispensing by combining advanced technologies that improve convenience, performance, and hygiene—helping ensure you always have ice when you need it.
Save Space in Your Refrigerator
LG’s Slim SpacePlus™ ice system is built into the refrigerator door, freeing up shelf space for food storage. This smart design allows you to enjoy generous ice capacity without sacrificing valuable interior space.
Get Ice Faster When You Need It
Smart Ice Plus increases ice production during high-demand moments, while ThinQ® connectivity lets you monitor and manage ice functions remotely. Whether you’re hosting guests or preparing for warmer days, ice is always ready when you need it.
* The mobile application screen shown above is for illustrative purpose only and may look different from the actual application.
Choose the Right Ice Solution for Your Lifestyle
When selecting an LG refrigerator, consider how you use ice every day.
• Enjoy craft ice with premium spirits or cocktails
• Mini Craft Ice® adds a splash of fun and sophistication that will dazzle your guests
• Prefer crushed ice for smoothies and iced coffee
• Need reliable cubed ice for everyday family use
LG offers a wide range of refrigerator models designed to support different ice preferences, helping you find the right solution for your lifestyle and kitchen needs.
FAQ
What types of ice can LG refrigerators make?
Depending on the model, LG refrigerators can produce different types of ice, such as Craft Ice®, mini Craft Ice®, cubed ice, and crushed ice, each designed for specific drinks and occasions.
Which LG refrigerators make round ice?
Selected LG refrigerators with Craft Ice® technology produce slow-melting round ice, ideal for cocktails and premium beverages.
You can explore LG refrigerator models with an ice dispenser to find options that include Craft Ice®.
How long does it take for a refrigerator to make ice?
Most refrigerators begin producing ice within several hours after installation. Ice production speed may vary depending on settings and usage.
How do I clean my fridge ice maker?
Turn off the ice maker, remove and wash the ice bin, wipe accessible areas with a mild cleaner, and follow the refrigerator’s care instructions for best results.
Are built-in ice makers worth it?
Built-in ice makers add everyday convenience by providing fresh ice on demand, making daily drinks and entertaining more enjoyable.
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