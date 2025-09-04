Type of Ice: Choosing the Right Ice for Every Moment

When it comes to cooling your drinks or creating the perfect refreshment, the type of ice you use can make a noticeable difference. Today's premium refrigerators, like those from LG, offer a variety of ice types, each designed to suit different moments, beverages, and lifestyles.

From slow-melting craft ice for refined drinks to versatile cubed ice and fast-cooling crushed ice, LG refrigerators help you enjoy every sip just the way you like it. In this guide, we explore the different types of ice available, their benefits, and how LG's ice-making technology enhances everyday convenience.