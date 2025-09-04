LG’s Best Home Appliance Gifts for Mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a time to honour the women who shape our lives — from mothers and grandmothers to aunties, sisters, stepmothers, teachers and caregivers. It’s an opportunity to recognize the many ways they show up for us every day, often in ways both big and small. Traditionally marked with thoughtful gifts, heartfelt cards and time spent together, Mother’s Day is a meaningful moment to celebrate the people who make a lasting impact on our lives.

This year, thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts can go beyond the expected. Imagine the smile on her face as she unwraps a premium LG Home Appliance — a gift that brings a touch of ease to her home. From innovative kitchen solutions to smart laundry helpers, finding the perfect appliance gift for her this Mother’s Day is about adding comfort, style, and convenience to her everyday life.

Mother's Day is celebrated around the world however the date changes by country. In Canada, Mother's Day is celebrated in May — so the time to plan is now.