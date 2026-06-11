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Top Load Washing Machine Myths and Truths: What You Need to Know
Top load washing machines have long been a popular choice in many households, yet they’re often surrounded by outdated assumptions. From concerns about energy efficiency to questions about fabric care and performance, these myths can make choosing the right washer unnecessarily confusing.
In reality, today’s top load washing machines are designed to deliver powerful cleaning, gentle fabric care, and everyday convenience—while keeping efficiency and reliability in mind. Let’s separate fact from fiction and explore what modern top load washers really offer, so you can decide whether they’re the right fit for your laundry needs.
Myth #1
Top load washing machines are suitable for large or bulky loads.
Truth: Yes. In fact, many large capacity top load washers are specifically designed to accommodate comforters, blankets, towels, and family-sized laundry loads with ease.
Thanks to their deep, spacious drums and wide openings, top load washers allow bulky items to move freely during the wash cycle. This improves water circulation and helps detergent distribute evenly, resulting in a thorough clean—even for oversized loads. For households that frequently wash bedding or handle high laundry volumes, a large capacity top load washing machine can be a highly practical choice.
Myth #2
Large capacity top load washers cost more to run.
Truth: Not necessarily. Energy efficient top load washers use optimized technologies to adjust water and energy based on load size.
Many top load washers now feature optimized wash algorithms, precise water level sensing, and efficient motor technology that adjust performance based on load size. By washing more items at once and avoiding multiple smaller cycles, large capacity top load washers can actually help reduce overall energy and water use over time—making them both practical and economical for everyday laundry routines. Features like LG TurboWash® can further enhance convenience with faster wash performance for busy everyday laundry needs.
TurboWash® - A Powerful Yet Gentle Clean
Exclusive LG TurboWash® gives a powerful yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.
* Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performances may vary depending on the environment.
Myth #3
Top-loader washing machines damage clothes.
Truth: No. While older models relied on aggressive agitation, today’s top load washers incorporate smarter technology to protect your clothes.
With features like LG AI DD® Washing Machine technology, the washer can detect fabric texture and load size, automatically adjusting drum motion to provide gentle yet effective cleaning.
AI Wash - AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
*AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types (not all fabric is detected) and suitable detergent.
Myth #4
Top load washers compromise on cleaning performance.
Truth: No. Many modern top load washers are designed to deliver strong and effective cleaning performance.
Advanced features such as LG 6Motion® and LG TurboWash® technologies combine multiple wash motions, targeted water flow, and enhanced rinsing. In addition, LG Steam technology helps effectively reduce allergens. Together, these systems ensure clothes come out fresh and clean—without sacrificing efficiency or fabric care.
6Motion® Technology - An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter DirectDrive® motor, six different motions ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
Myth #5
It is difficult to reach the bottom of a top-loading washing machine.
Truth: It can be difficult with traditional models, but ergonomic design innovations help address this issue.
Features like the LG EasyUnload® Washer focus on comfort and accessibility, making loading and unloading laundry easier without excessive bending or strain. This design consideration is especially helpful for frequently used daily loads, offering a more comfortable laundry experience overall.
EasyUnload® - Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity
*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
Myth #6
Top load washing machines are noisy.
Truth: Not necessarily. Noise is a common concern, but modern top load washers are designed for quiet operation.
By using advanced motors such as the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor Washing Machine, vibration and operational noise are significantly reduced. With fewer moving parts and improved balance control, these washers can run smoothly even during high-speed spin cycles, helping maintain a calm and comfortable home environment.
Myth #7
Top load washers get mould.
Truth: Not necessarily. Proper airflow and maintenance features help keep the drum clean and fresh.
Functions like the LG Tub Clean cycle does the work to clean and dry the tub, door and gasket - so you dont have to worry about mould, mildew and musty odours.
Combined with simple care habits—such as leaving the lid open after washing—top load washers can stay hygienic and odour-free over time.
Simple tub cleaning solutions
To clean inner and outer tubs to prevent unpleasant odours.
*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
Find your perfect laundry rhythm with a Top Load Washer.
Choosing a top load washing machine means combining everyday convenience with modern innovation. From large capacity options to intelligent fabric care and efficient performance, today’s top load washers are built to support a wide range of lifestyles.
Explore popular LG top load washer models designed to meet your laundry needs and discover efficient, reliable solutions that make caring for your clothes simpler and more comfortable.
FAQ
Q.
Are LG top-load washers energy-efficient?
A.
Yes. Many LG top-load washers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, using advanced motor technology and optimized wash cycles to help manage water and power consumption effectively.
Q.
Can a top load washing machine wash comforters?
A.
Yes. Large capacity top load washing machines are well-suited for washing comforters, blankets, and other bulky items, offering enough space for effective cleaning.
Q.
What is AI Wash on LG top load washers?
A.
AI Wash technology helps the washer detect fabric types, automatically adjusting washing motions to improve fabric care while maintaining cleaning performance.
Q.
Does LG have large top load washers ?
A.
LG offers large capacity top load washers designed to handle family-sized laundry loads, making them suitable for bulky or frequent washing needs.
Q.
Do top load washers need to be cleaned?
A.
Yes. Regular cleaning using built-in tub clean cycles helps maintain hygiene, prevents residue buildup, and keeps the washer performing at its best.
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