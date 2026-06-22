Microwave capacity is measured in litres, and the right size depends on how you use your microwave and how much kitchen space you have.

A small microwave, typically up to 0.9cu. ft., is ideal for singles or compact kitchens, while a standard microwave, over 0.9cu. ft., suits most couples and small families. For larger families or frequent cooks, a large microwave, up to 2.1cu. ft., accommodates bigger dishes and batch cooking.