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Helpful Hints
How to Clean a Microwave Without Harsh Chemicals
Food splatters and grease can quickly build up inside a microwave, especially with daily use. Over time, that residue can leave stubborn stains and unpleasant odors. The good news is that you do not need harsh chemical cleaners or abrasive scrubbers to keep your microwave clean. With simple ingredients such as lemon and baking soda, you can loosen grime, remove odors, and wipe the interior clean. This guide explains how to clean a microwave safely, plus simple habits that help keep it fresh between deep cleans.
How to Clean a Microwave Effectively: A Step-by-Step Guide
A quick wipe after use can take care of light splatters, but your microwave will still need a deeper clean from time to time. Start by gathering the right supplies, then clean the interior, wash the turntable, and finish by wiping the exterior.
Tools and Materials You'll Need
You do not need harsh chemical cleaners for most microwave messes. These simple items are usually enough for everyday cleaning :
✓ Microwave-safe bowl (glass or ceramic)
✓ Water
✓ Lemon
✓ Baking soda
✓ Soft cloth or non-scratch sponge
✓ Microfiber dry cloth
✓ Mild dish soap
How to Clean the Inside of the Microwave
Most microwave mess builds up on the inside walls, ceiling, and door. Steam helps loosen dried-on food residue, making it easier to wipe away without scrubbing too hard.
- Fill a microwave-safe bowl with about one cup of water, then add a few slices of lemon.
- Place the bowl inside the microwave and heat on high for three to five minutes, or until steam forms inside.
- Leave the door closed for another two to three minutes so the steam can soften any stuck-on residue.
- Carefully remove the bowl, as it will be hot, then wipe the walls, ceiling, and door with a damp cloth.
- For tougher parts, gently rub the area with a lemon slice or use a small amount of baking soda paste before wiping again.
How to Wash the Microwave's Turntable
Clean the glass turntable separately, as food and liquids often collect around and underneath it. Let it cool fully before washing, as hot glass can crack if it meets cold water.
- Remove the turntable and roller ring from the microwave.
- Wash both parts in warm, soapy water with a soft sponge, paying attention to the underside of the turntable and the wheels of the roller ring.
- If the turntable is dishwasher-safe, you can wash it in the dishwasher as directed in your user manual.
- Dry both parts completely with a clean cloth before placing them back inside the microwave.
How to Wipe the Outside of the Microwave
Once the inside is clean, wipe the exterior to remove fingerprints, dust, and grease.
- Mix a small amount of mild dish soap with water, dampen a soft cloth, and wring it out well.
- Wipe the door, handle, sides, and top. Do not spray liquid directly onto the control panel.
- For the touch panel or buttons, use a slightly damp microfiber cloth and wipe gently.
- If your microwave has a stainless-steel finish, check your user manual for the recommended care instructions.
Daily Tips to Keep Your Microwave Clean
The easiest way to keep your microwave clean is to prevent grease and food residue from building up in the first place. These simple habits can make regular cleaning much easier.
✓ Cover foods that tend to splatter
Most grease and grime inside a microwave comes from food splattering during heating. For soups, sauces, oily dishes, and other foods likely to splash, use a ventilated microwave-safe cover or heat-resistant lid before heating.
✓ Air it out after use
After heating, the inside of the microwave can be slightly damp. If you have just heated something with a strong smell, that moisture can make odors linger. Leave the door open for a few minutes after use so the interior can dry out.
✓ Wipe up spills right away
Spills are easiest to remove before they dry and harden. If food splatters inside the microwave, wipe it away with a damp cloth right away. For the exterior, a quick wipe with a damp, soapy cloth every now and then is usually enough.
Choose an Easy-to-Clean LG Microwave
Some microwaves are easier to maintain than others. Choosing a model with EasyClean™ features can make everyday upkeep simpler. Here are the features that help make LG Smart Inverter Microwaves easier to clean.
#1
EasyClean™ antibacterial coating
LG EasyClean™ technology features an antibacterial, stain-resistant coating on the microwave’s interior walls. This protective layer helps prevent grease and food residue from sticking to the surface, so spills can be wiped away more easily before they turn into stubborn stains.
#2
Stable, removable turntable
The removable turntable can be lifted out and washed separately, making it easier to clean food residue around and underneath it.
#3
Smooth touch control panel
The smooth touch panel reduces gaps where dirt or grease can collect. If food or grease lands on it, simply wipe it with a soft, slightly damp cloth.
Discover Microwaves Designed for Easy Cooking and Cleaning
Cleaning a microwave is partly about technique, but the right features can make the job easier. Explore the LG microwave lineup to find a model that fits your kitchen and everyday cooking needs.
FAQ
How often should you clean a microwave?
How often you should clean a microwave depends on how frequently you use it. If you use it every day, wipe the inside every few days to stop residue from building up. A deeper clean, including the turntable and exterior, is best done about once a week.
How to remove odors from a microwave?
Odors can linger after cooking strong-smelling foods such as fish, bacon, or reheated leftovers. Leave the door open for a few minutes after use so the interior can dry out, or lemon slices in water can also help freshen the interior.
Do you have to clean a microwave before first use?
A brand-new microwave does not need a deep clean, but it is worth wiping it down before first use. Use a soft, damp cloth to wipe the walls, ceiling, floor, and turntable to remove any dust or residue from the factory. Once the interior is dry, the microwave is ready to use.
* The product images are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
* The product spec, parts, and accessories may vary by product and country.