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LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop | Flex Cooking Zone, 5 Burners

LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop | Flex Cooking Zone, 5 Burners

CBIS3618BE
Front view of LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop | Flex Cooking Zone, 5 Burners CBIS3618BE
Control Panel 2
Front Lit Styled
Front Lit
Front
Left Angle Lit Styled
Left Angle Lit
Left Angle
Right Angle Lit Styled
Right Angle Lit
Right Angle
Top View Lit
Top View
Front view of LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop | Flex Cooking Zone, 5 Burners CBIS3618BE
Control Panel 2
Front Lit Styled
Front Lit
Front
Left Angle Lit Styled
Left Angle Lit
Left Angle
Right Angle Lit Styled
Right Angle Lit
Right Angle
Top View Lit
Top View

Key Features

  • Flex Cooking Zone
  • LCD Touch Display
  • 11" Dual Zone Center Burner
  • ThinQ® Technology
  • Optional Flush Installation
  • Rapid Boil
More
Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Get faster, more precise cooking performance with LG STUDIO's induction cooktop with five powerful burners and a 7" LCD touch display.
All the Flex, None of the Stress

All the Flex, None of the Stress

Complicated meal? Unexpected guests? You've got this with the LG STUDIO Flex Zone. Combine the left two induction elements to accommodate different sizes and shapes of cookware. Each zone provides up to 3,700 watts of power - so you never sacrifice on accuracy or power.
Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

A few simple touches activate your cooktop for quick operation without confusion on an impressive LCD touch display. The look is sleek and contemporary - and it's even easy to clean.
Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

LG STUDIO brings the power with a 6,000 watt dual center induction burner. Switch between its largest or smallest element - or activate them both for easy convenience.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2 Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

FAQs

How do I install an LG cooktop?

You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Cooktop, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.

Does the Cooktop have any child safety features?

To prevent your children from inadvertently turning on the induction Cooktop, just hold down the lock button for 3 seconds. This turns the child lock on which disables all controls and helps the safety of your family. If you are already cooking something on one zone, the power slider still remains active, but you will not be able to turn on other zones. LG induction cooktops are also equipped with 2-stage residual heat indicators and automatic safety shut-off function.

Is the heat from the Cooktop dangerous?

The induction technology ensures heat is only transferred from the cooktop to the cookware. This means that the bottom of the cookware can heat the top glass to a potentially dangerous temperature. To help prevent accidental burns, LG Induction Cooktops come with 2-stage residual heat indicator lights that turn on when the surface is hot and stay on until it cools down.

How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?    

The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

cbis3618be
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16
Heater - Total (W)
10650

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174074664

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Simmer

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Center Middle

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Wide)

    Left Front + Left Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    10650

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)

    3700(6000, 11 1/8), 1850(3700, 7)

  • Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)

    3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 3/16)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 3/16)

  • Induction Heater - Right Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1400(1800,6)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    34 3/8 x 5 5/8 x 19 13/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    39 15/16 x 6 x 24 13/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    50

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    57

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    41.6

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    44.4

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    8650

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    10650

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

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