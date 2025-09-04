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LG STUDIO 30" Electric Cooktop with Warming Zone and SmoothTouch®
Integrated Pro-Style Design
Integrated Pro-Style Design1
Steady Heat Elements
Steady Heat Elements1
Dual & Triple Elements
Dual & Triple Elements1
SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls
SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls1
FAQs
How do I install an LG cooktop?
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Cooktop, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Does the Cooktop have any child safety features?
To prevent your children from inadvertently turning on the induction Cooktop, just hold down the lock button for 3 seconds. This turns the child lock on which disables all controls and helps the safety of your family. If you are already cooking something on one zone, the power slider still remains active, but you will not be able to turn on other zones. LG induction cooktops are also equipped with 2-stage residual heat indicators and automatic safety shut-off function.
Is the heat from the Cooktop dangerous?
The induction technology ensures heat is only transferred from the cooktop to the cookware. This means that the bottom of the cookware can heat the top glass to a potentially dangerous temperature. To help prevent accidental burns, LG Induction Cooktops come with 2-stage residual heat indicator lights that turn on when the surface is hot and stay on until it cools down.
How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?
The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
LED
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
ACCESSORIES
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231316620
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Cooktop Type
Radiant
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Black
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
ADA Compliant
No
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop)
Cookware Heating Index
No
Kitchen Timer
No
Pause
No
Simmer
No
Timed Cook
No
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Type
Radiant
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
Left Rear, Right Front
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Front
Element/Burner Type(Triple)
Center Middle
Fuel Type
Electric
Heater - Total (W)
7700
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
Radiant Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)
1500(7)
Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
1200(6 7/16)
Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1900(8 3/4), 950(5)
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
3000(9 15/16), 1400(6)
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
100(6)
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
29 3/8 x 4 x 20 1/4
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
39 15/16 x 6 x 24 13/16
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
30 27/32 x 4 x 21 23/32
Product Weight (lb.)
42
Shipping Weight (lb.)
50
Size in Width (inch)
36
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
208/240V / 60Hz
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
27.9
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
32.1
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
5800
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
7700
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
No
Works with
No
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