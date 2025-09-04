About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG STUDIO 30" Electric Cooktop with Warming Zone and SmoothTouch®

LG STUDIO 30" Electric Cooktop with Warming Zone and SmoothTouch®

LSCE305ST
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Electric Cooktop with Warming Zone and SmoothTouch® LSCE305ST
side image
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Electric Cooktop with Warming Zone and SmoothTouch® LSCE305ST
side image

Key Features

  • Integrated Pro-Style Design
  • 30” Radiant Cooktop
  • Double RF 9”/6”, Double LR 8”/5”
  • Electric Cooktop with 5 Elements
  • SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls
More
LG STUDIO

LG STUDIO

Integrated Pro-Style Design

Designed with seamless integration in mind, the new LG Studio Collection reflects pro-style details that add more robust, timeless feel. With its brushed stainless steel finish, you can look and feel like a pro cooking. The LG Studio Collection offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen and makes cooking a pleasure.

Integrated Pro-Style Design1

Steady Heat Elements

Steady Heat cooking elements deliver constant heat at any temperature for more precise heat control, and respond quickly to every power setting adjustment

Steady Heat Elements1

Dual & Triple Elements

LG's premium cooktops offer versatile elements that fit different sized cookware for convenience and even heating.

Dual & Triple Elements1

SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ Controls are extremely easy to use with just a touch. With just a quick glance of the centralized electronic controls you can see which heating elements are activated, and the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls1

FAQs

How do I install an LG cooktop?

You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Cooktop, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.

Does the Cooktop have any child safety features?

To prevent your children from inadvertently turning on the induction Cooktop, just hold down the lock button for 3 seconds. This turns the child lock on which disables all controls and helps the safety of your family. If you are already cooking something on one zone, the power slider still remains active, but you will not be able to turn on other zones. LG induction cooktops are also equipped with 2-stage residual heat indicators and automatic safety shut-off function.

Is the heat from the Cooktop dangerous?

The induction technology ensures heat is only transferred from the cooktop to the cookware. This means that the bottom of the cookware can heat the top glass to a potentially dangerous temperature. To help prevent accidental burns, LG Induction Cooktops come with 2-stage residual heat indicator lights that turn on when the surface is hot and stay on until it cools down.

How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?    

The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSCE305ST
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
30 27/32 x 4 x 21 47/64
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W)(inch)
9, 6 / 3 0, 14kW (Dual)

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231316620

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Pause

    No

  • Simmer

    No

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Rear, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Triple)

    Center Middle

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

    1500(7)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    1200(6 7/16)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1900(8 3/4), 950(5)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(9 15/16), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    100(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    29 3/8 x 4 x 20 1/4

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    39 15/16 x 6 x 24 13/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    30 27/32 x 4 x 21 23/32

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    42

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    50

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    27.9

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    32.1

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    5800

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    7700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    No

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.