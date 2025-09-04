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LG STUDIO 30" Gas 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in
LG STUDIO 30" Gas 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in
*Refer to owner’s manual for proper cooking instructions.
Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results
Peace of Mind Built-In
Cooking is Easier with an App
Smart Cooking Partners Put the App in Appetite
Just Scan for Frozen Food Prep
1Participating products vary. Refer to the ThinQ app for details.
2App partners launch dates may vary.
Qualifications
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG STUDIO
Door Design
InstaView & WideView™ Window
EasyClean
Yes
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
Type
Slidein
Fuel Type
Gas
DESIGN / FINISH
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
White LED
Control Type
SmoothTouch™ Glass
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
Yes
Bake
Yes
Convection Bake
Yes
Proof
Yes
Roast
Yes
Warm
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Completion Beeper
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
DRAWER FEATURES
Drawer Type
Storage
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 3/8
Product Weight (lb.)
158.7
Shipping Weight (lb.)
234.8
ACCESSORIES
Racks (Ea)
1 Heavy Duty Rack, 1 Gliding Rack, 1 Offset Rack, 1 Air Fry Rack
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174018736
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