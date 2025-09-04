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LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in

LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in

LSIS6338F
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F
LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in, LSIS6338F

Key Features

  • 6.3 cu.ft Capacity
  • ProBake Convection with Induction Cooktop
  • Redefined Design with Instaview® Window
  • Air Sous Vide and Air Fry
  • ThinQ® Technology
More
The Power to Feed a Crowd

The Power to Feed a Crowd

A Slide-in induction range with powerful control & room for a full meal.

Cook More & Save Space

Cook More & Save Space

Get Crispy Flavour with Air Fry

ProBake ConvectionⓇ

ProBake ConvectionⓇ

Perfectly Baked & Roasted

Large Capacity Oven

Large Capacity Oven

This Oven Can Really Fit It All

Powerful Precision the Chef in You Will Love

Powerful Precision the Chef in You Will Love

Induction elements offer speed heating, precision, and responsiveness for fast boiling. LG STUDIO’s exclusive red LED Bar Design displays power level settings by each cooking element for convenient monitoring.
Feed a Crowd While Looking Good

Feed a Crowd While Looking Good

With LG STUDIO's large capacity oven, you can make enough to feed your whole family--and your friends, too. Whether it's multiple batches of cookies or a holiday feast, this oven fits it all.
Elevated Design in Every Detail

Elevated Design in Every Detail

This is the redesigned LG STUDIO range. Its modern flat panels, and pro-style handles with PrintProof ™ finish, accommodate your busy family without leaving a trace. Its lasting performance, combined with capacity and high-end innovation, helps you create experiences your guests will never forget. The new LG STUDIO range is current, contemporary, and stylish. It's everything you've ever dreamed about.
Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks. The Instaview® window lets you see what's inside without ever opening the door and letting heat escape--and it's extra wide to see even more.
Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour with no preheating and makes enough to feed a group. Just press Air Fry to prepare your favourite snacks like fries, hot wings, and more. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave without the oil--or the guilt.
Master Restaurant-Quality Flavour

Master Restaurant-Quality Flavour

Using low oven temperatures and airflow around vacuum-sealed ingredients, Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver meats, fish, and poultry that are juicy, tender, and consistently delicious.*

*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2-Years Warranty on Parts and Labour

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSIS6338F

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    Yes

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview & WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174020562

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    Yes(Oven Door)

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7600

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    1300(6)

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    2100(8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100(3200,8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1300(6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    2400(11)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(4300,11)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    100(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 5/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 3/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    189

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    235

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Probe, Proof, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    49.0

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    49.6

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    10200

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11900

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

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