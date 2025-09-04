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LG STUDIO 30" Induction 6.3 cu ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Sous-Vide, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Stainless, Slide-in
*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.
Qualifications
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
LED
Cavity Material
Enamel
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
Door Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Stainless Steel
Knob Color
Stainless Steel
Knob Lighting
Yes
Knob Material
Plastic
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
Oven Door Feature
Instaview & WideView Window
Printproof Finish
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
Gliding Rack (Ea)
1
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
2
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
Temp Probe (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174020562
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Cooktop Type
Induction
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
Oven Type
Single
Range Type
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
ADA Compliant
Yes
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop, Oven)
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
Instaview
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
Soft Closing System
Yes(Oven Door)
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Type
Induction
EasyClean Cooktop
No
Fuel Type
Electric
Heater - Total (W)
7600
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)
1300(6)
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
2100(8)
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2100(3200,8)
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1300(6)
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
2400(11)
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2400(4300,11)
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
100(6)
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 5/16
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 3/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 7/8
Product Weight (lb.)
189
Shipping Weight (lb.)
235
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
Drawer Type
Storage
Drawer Time Control
No
OVEN FEATURES
Bake Element Type
Hidden
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
Broil Element Type
Sheath
Convection Conversion
Yes
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
Convection Type
ProBake Convection
Broil Element Power (W)
4200
Convection Element Power (W)
2500
Fuel Type
Electric
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
Number of Rack Positions
7
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Probe, Proof, Warm
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
49.0
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
49.6
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
10200
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
11900
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
NFC Tag On
No
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
Works with
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
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