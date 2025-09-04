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24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis

24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis

SDWB24S3
Front view of 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
Front view of 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3
LG 24" 1-Hour Wash & Dry, TrueSteam®, QuadWash® Pro & Dynamic Dry™ 40 dB, Top Control, Stainless, LG STUDIO Dis, SDWB24S3

Key Features

  • LoDecibel™ Operation (40 dB)
  • TrueSteam®
  • 1-Hour Wash & Dry
  • QuadWash® Pro
  • ThinQ® Auto Leak Detection
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
More
Image of LoDecibel™ Operation (40 dB)

LoDecibel™ Operation (40 dB)

Blends Right In1

Image of TrueSteam<sup>®</sup>

TrueSteam®

Dishes That Shine As Bright As You Do1

Image of 1-Hour Wash & Dry

1-Hour Wash & Dry

Stand out design. Ready in an hour.1

Image of QuadWash® Pro

QuadWash® Pro

Elevated design. Efficient clean.1

LoDecibel™ Operation (40 dB)

Blends Right In

With a whisper quiet 40 dB cleaning cycle, you can run the dishwasher whenever you want—day or night.

So whether you’re listening to a podcast, doing yoga, or just enjoying a meal, it will match your mood and your volume.1

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

TrueSteam®

Dishes That Shine As Bright As You Do

LG’s TrueSteam® technology offers an exclusive on-door 4 steam jet design for maximum steam coverage.

That means less water spots and impressive, sparkling clean dishes.1

Footage of close-up view of various kinds of dishes being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Air chaud circulant à l'intérieur d'un lave-vaisselle

1-Hour Wash & Dry

Stand out design. Ready in an hour.

LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver LG's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle for sparkling,

table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time doing what you love.1

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

Air chaud circulant à l'intérieur d'un lave-vaisselle

QuadWash® Pro

Elevated design. Efficient clean.

Make everyday at home a little easier with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro.

High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power, spray dishes from multiple angles.*1

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Air chaud circulant à l'intérieur d'un lave-vaisselle

*as compared to our standard QuadWash®

Built In Leak Detection for Peace of Mind

ThinQ® monitors water supply, drainage and leakage and will notify you if any issues arise after installation.* Built right in for worry-free operation. Compatible models will alert you as soon as there is an issue.*1

Handle Real-Life in Style

LG's Smudge Resistant finish makes cleaning easy, giving a distinctive look to your kitchen without constant attention. 

*Available on select LG smart appliances with Wi-Fi enabled

EasyRack® Plus

More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind

EasyRack Plus® lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and make short work of after-dinner cleanup.

With three height settings,the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. 1

A person raises the dishwasher rack to add more space underneath, then stores frying pans on the lower rack.

Air chaud circulant à l'intérieur d'un lave-vaisselle

Flex Zone

Wash Your Way

Flex Zone lets you customize your cleaning to target different zones inside the dishwasher.

Set it to wash only the upper rack or only the lower rack, based on where the load is. Or,

adjust the wash intensity to soft for the upper spray arm and strong for the lower, for just the right amount of pressure on each level.1

An open dishwasher shows dishes on both racks, highlighting customizable upper or lower rack washing with Flex Zone.

An open dishwasher shows dishes on both racks, highlighting customizable upper or lower rack washing with Flex Zone.

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Stainless Interior for Lasting Peace of Mind

Unlike tubs made from plastic, the LG NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub is a durable surface.

The stainless steel interior tub helps to improve drying performance* and resists rust for years to come.1

Dishwasher door open showing durable NeverRust® stainless steel tub inside

Dishwasher door open showing durable NeverRust® stainless steel tub inside

*As compared to plastic dishwasher tubs.

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

Manage and monitor your dishwasher remotely, track and download additional cycles, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and much more. 1

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis™

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis™

1 Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

SDWB24S3
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    3

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    Yes

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS

  • Handle Type

    Bar Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    15

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

  • 1 Hour

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Up to 12 hours

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    Yes

  • Express

    Download cycle

  • Flex Zone

    Yes

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Download cycle

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Download cycle

  • Steam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    107.3

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    92.62

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    238

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Manufacturer

    LG Studio

KEY FEATURE

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Drying System

    Dynamic Heat Dry™

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    40

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3(Top, Upper, Lower)

  • QuadWash™

    QuadWash Pro™

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    Gliding Wheel

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(adjustable)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12.5

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    7.1

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