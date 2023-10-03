We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Your Guide to Building an Entertainment Centre
Congratulations, you’ve finally decided to make your home an entertainment hub! You’re in for some amazing time enjoying your movies, music, games and hosting guests in your own space! Here’s a simple guide to help you kick start building the most optimal set-up suited for your lifestyle.
Before we get into too much detail, we need to first assess what is missing from your ideal home theatre set-up. Do you already have great speakers but your TV needs updating? Maybe you have an amazing quality OLED TV but still need to improve your sound system to match the picture quality. Let’s take note of what you need as we go through the following steps.
Step 1: Finding your perfect television. The LG OLED TVs are world-class high performance televisions with excellent display quality. Once you go OLED, you’ll never want to go back. The self-lit pixel technology of the OLED allows for an intense visual watching experience that elevates any home set up to the next level. Whether you’re watching sports events, your nightly television binge, or a cinematic marathon on the weekends, the fast and smooth motion makes whatever you’re watching more optically dynamic. The next step? Perfect sound.
Step 2: Set up your sound system to be optimal to the acoustics of your room. LG Sound Bars are designed to match with LG OLED TVs with compatible features for auto calibration to present the finest sound experience customized for your space. Their compatibility allows for a seamless set-up process, meaning it’s never been simpler to improve all the different parts of a serious home theatre set-up. LG’s Surround Sound Systems were created to be the perfect companions to any LG TV, right down to the similar design and compatibility control with the LG TV remote. The LG SN6 transforms whatever you’re watching into a multi-dimensional sound experience, and with its ThinQ connective capabilities, you’re able to control the sound from anywhere.
Step 3: Rearrange your furniture to maintain a good distance between your screen and the couch. A rule of thumb is that the larger a television is, the further away you’re able to sit without seeing imperfections. It also depends on what you primarily watch on your television; movies are typically widescreen while watching sports too close up on a screen can cause motion sickness. The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers recommend positioning your television so that the screen fills up 30 degrees of your field of vision. Don’t be afraid to test out different furniture positions based on what you enjoy! It’s all about customizing your home set up to your watching needs.
Step 4: Hide the inevitable bunch of cords around your system with a cable organizer for a sleek room design. It’s easy to get distracted by the gigantic mess of cords that comes with having an extensive set up, but LG TV’s have blocks that hold all the cords so you can keep them out of view!
Step 5: Opt for some mood lighting or Smart Bulbs to be able to dim the lighting according to your taste and the time of day you’re watching! Bright television screens and pitch black rooms can sometimes cause eye strain over time, however ambient lighting can help prevent this and allow you to keep watching free of fatigue. You can even purchase light bulbs that have Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can control your lighting (and your TV with ThinQ) right from your phone without having to get up to make the adjustment.
Step 6: Now that you’re ready to enjoy your shows, make sure that all your favourite programs are in one easily accessible place. Choose your favourite streaming channels in your OLED’s Smart TV dashboard. If you have a Netflix, Amazon Prime, or even Discovery+ membership, you can add these as apps to your home dashboard on your TV for easy access. LG’s new home screen can even make personalized content suggestions for your watching, giving you easier access to your current faves and new faves! Plus, it lets you control your connected devices all in one place. No more hooking up an HDMI cable to switch between your streaming channels!
When it comes to creating your ideal home entertainment set up, there are lots of elements you have to consider, but the result is so worth it! Whether your new home set up is for watching classic movies in full HQ resolution, watching sports games in perfect detail, or just gathering with your friends and family around your favourite TV shows, a home theatre system is a must-have for an enjoyable living at home.