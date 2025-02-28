Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

45GX90SA-B
  • Front view of 45" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 800R curve, 5K2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Black (45GX90SA)
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear perspective view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • -15 degree top view
  • +15 degree top view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
Front view of 45" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 800R curve, 5K2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Black (45GX90SA)
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • webOS
  • AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More

Free 27" UltraGear Monitor

Streaming Winning Connecting
Image du logo UltraGear™ OLED GX9s



Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Image avant du moniteur de jeu UltraGear™ 45gx90sa.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Award-Winning Excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards 2025 - Honoree

in Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered
A image of pocket-lint logo

Pocket-lint – Editor’s Choice 2024

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
Résumé visuel

STREAMING

webOS

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalized Picture Wizard

AI Sound

WINNING

45-inch WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

CONNECTING

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

streaming

The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing the smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.

The video shows a front-facing monitor on a desk, alternating between webOS images and gameplay visuals.

1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

2) The remote control is included in the package.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalized gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

AI Picture

Sharper characters,
enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Pick an image you like, and AI Personalized Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

Animated video of AI Personalized Picture Wizard function in action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound

Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound

Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

New upgrade every year for 5 years
with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG UltraGear smart models (45/39/34GX90SA and 32G810SA), set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG UltraGear smart models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

Tap anchor-winning.

UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED provides darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimized aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature is 800R

Immerse yourself in the 800R curved screen, designed to match your natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deeper black,
realistic colour 

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications

Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

0.03ms (GtG) speed,
240Hz smooth gameplay

To bring you a swift 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Advanced gaming features

•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Plunge into a multitude of games

LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimised gaming experience across various genres and platforms.

A curved gaming monitor shows a racing game with a red supercar in a neon-lit city. Other game scenes float around the screen. A white console controller is placed in front, highlighting console play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.

Tap anchor-connecting

All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.

A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Easy to optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can easily split the display into up to 11 options, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. Plus, you can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

LG Switch app tutorial

Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The video shows the representative LG UltraGear product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Clutter-free, sleek design

The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1143 x 301 x 550mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 661.7 x 338.6mm(UP)
    992.7 x 541.7 x 338.6mm(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.9Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.9Kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    13.5Kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)