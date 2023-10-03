About Cookies on This Site

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync (29" Diagonal)

29WK500-P

29" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync (29" Diagonal)

All Spec

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch)

29" Flat

Multi - Panel Type

IPS

Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Multi - Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

Multi - Resolution

2560 x 1080

Multi - Brightness(Typ.)

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Multi - (DFC)

Mega

Multi - Response Time(GTG)

5ms (High)

Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Interface - HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

Interface - Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Consumption-Normal On(Typ.)

25W

Consumption-Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

Consumption-DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI - H-Frequency

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI - V-Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz(FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Screen - Picture Mode

Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game),

Screen - Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2

Screen - PIP

No (PIP mode in Screen Split)

General Function - DDC/CI

Yes

General Function - HDCP (version)

HDCP (1.4)

General Function - Key Lock

Yes

General Function - Response Time Control

Yes

Game - Freesync

Yes

Game - Game Mode

Yes

Game - DAS Mode

Yes

Game - Black Stabilizer

Yes

Game - Crosshair

Yes

Eco - Flicker Safe

Yes

Eco - Smart Energy saving

Yes

Eco - Automatic standby

Yes

Eco - Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Picture Quality - Six Axis Control

Yes

Picture Quality - Super resolution +

Yes

Application SW - Dual controller

Yes

Application SW - Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

Application SW - OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

COLOR

Front/Middle

Black Texture (Middle)

Back

Black Texture

Stand body

Black Hair line

Stand base

Black Texture

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

Set (without Stand)

698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

Box

822x 413x159

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.9

Set (without Stand)

4.4

Box

7.5

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo (1 Color)

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

TCO 6.0

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

