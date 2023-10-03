About Cookies on This Site

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 12 cu. ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling<sup>+</sup>, 12 cu. ft.

LBNC12231W

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 12 cu. ft.

Fits tight spaces.

Fits tight spaces.

Our 24" width slimmed down refrigerator makes the most of every inch of available space. Offering a wide array of features and flexible drawers this small-space solution makes it easy to fit lots of function into studio apartments, lofts, tiny houses and other small spaces.

*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.

Great Light.

Great Light.

LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.

*LED Lights vary from model to model.

Fresher is better.

Fresher is Better with Multi-Air Flow Cooling

The Electronic Temperature Controls are designed to maintain humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator to keep things cool.

*controls will vary from model to model.

PEACE OF MIND

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.
Fresher is Better with DoorCooling

Fresher is Better with DoorCooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding DoorCooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

*Image of LTNC11131V. Door Cooling+ design and placement varies by model.

Counterdepth_hero_15-06-2019-D

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
11.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 73 1/4" x 26 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

402

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handles

Contour Door

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

402

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071324

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door

Drawer_Freezer

3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

IcePlus™ / Express Cooling

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Top 2", Back 2"

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Twist Ice Tray

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Tower LED Lighting

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Molding

Vegetable Box

2

