Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 4.5 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 4.5 cu.ft.

LRKNC0505V

Specialty Food (Kimchi & Sushi) Refrigerator, 4.5 cu.ft.

LRKNC0505V

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRKNC0505V
CAPACITY
4.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
26 1/4" x 33" x 24"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

Width

26 1/4"

DEPTH

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.5

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

200

COOLING

Special Features

Fermentation Mode (Normal fermentation & Kimchi+ fermentation), Storage Mode (Produce, Freezer, Meat/Fish)

Direct Cooling System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

2

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Airtight Containers

6

Temperature Control

Electric

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Available Colours

Platinum Silver Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

24"

Depth without Handles

24"

Depth without Door

24"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

24"

Height to Top of Case

33"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

33"

Width

26 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

26 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

26 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton) Lbs.

90.4 / 103.62

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31.5" x 38.23" x 27.56"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRKNC0505V (Platinum Silver Steel)

048231807753

