Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Love to Laundry

Receive a $250 Virtual VISA Prepaid Card
When you purchase any qualifying WashTower®/WashCombo™

Eligible Purchase Period: August 28 - October 1, 2025
Claim Deadline: Submit by November 23, 2025 (11:59 PM EST)

Claim Submission Requirements:
Claims must be submitted online by November 23, 2025 (11:59 PM EST) with proof of purchase and a serial number.
The product must be delivered before November 23 to obtain the serial number.

Proof of Purchase requirements:
Submit a clear image of your receipt or invoice showing:
LG product model number, Retailer information, Purchase date

Serial number:
Find the serial number on the product tag attached to the delivered product.
Providing the serial number with the image will expedite the validation process

Refer to the Terms & Conditions
for a list of qualifying Laundry appliances and participating retailers.

*Customers will be contacted by email if their documentation is incomplete;
Please also check your junk or spam folder if you do not see the message in your inbox

Registration closes

Promotion Dates :