The Consumer Protection Act gives a warranty on all goods you purchase or lease from a merchant.

The goods must be usable

• for the purposes for which they are ordinarily used (section 37 of the Act) and

• in normal use for a reasonable length of time, which may vary according to the price paid, the terms of the contract and the conditions of use (section 38 of the Act).

For more information on this legal warranty, go to the website of the Office de la protection du consommateur at www.opc.gouv.qc.ca

Purchased goods are covered by the standard warranty, which can be reviewed on the following page: LG Warranty Coverage Program | LG Canada