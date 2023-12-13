We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Notice to Quebec Consumers Concerning the legal Warranty
The Consumer Protection Act gives a warranty on all goods you purchase or lease from a merchant.
The goods must be usable
• for the purposes for which they are ordinarily used (section 37 of the Act) and
• in normal use for a reasonable length of time, which may vary according to the price paid, the terms of the contract and the conditions of use (section 38 of the Act).
For more information on this legal warranty, go to the website of the Office de la protection du consommateur at www.opc.gouv.qc.ca
Purchased goods are covered by the standard warranty, which can be reviewed on the following page: LG Warranty Coverage Program | LG Canada
