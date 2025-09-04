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83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

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The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights an 83-inch display with a 1847 mm-wide screen, 1057 mm screen height, 1115 mm height with stand, a 28 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 501 by 321 mm.
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Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where a brightly illuminated whale silhouette stands out amid glowing particles, delivering 3.9x Brighter luminance with clearer detail.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
The front view of LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculptural image of richly layered, multicolored forms filling the screen.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights an 83-inch display with a 1847 mm-wide screen, 1057 mm screen height, 1115 mm height with stand, a 28 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 501 by 321 mm.
oled83g6wua
oled83g6wua
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where a brightly illuminated whale silhouette stands out amid glowing particles, delivering 3.9x Brighter luminance with clearer detail.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Colour Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.9 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Colour with Reflection Free Premium ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate colour in any light
  • Up to 165Hz in 4K with G-SYNC compatibility and FreeSync Premium for tear-free and winning gameplay
  • Award-winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, now secured by LG Shield
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED evo G6?

LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Colour Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.

Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

LG OLED evo AI G6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Colour with Reflection Free, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Colour with Reflection Free

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

What is Hyper Radiant Colour Tech all about?

Hyper Radiant Colour Tech is our next-generational OLED technology that enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. It delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Colour in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals with our best alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. OLED G6 is even certified for Reflection-Free Premium, delivering flawless picture quality without reflection in any light—bright or dark. Experience OLED like never before—see the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

Hyper Radiant Colour Tech The Next OLED TV1)

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Omdia. 13 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2025. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Brightness Booster Ultra

X3.9 brighter, achieving the pinnacle of brightness

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.9 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.1)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a whale silhouette, delivering up to 3.9x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

Perfect Black & Perfect Colour

Perfect Black and Perfect Colour in any light

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate colour. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.4)

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.

Reflection Free Premium

Reflection Free Premium-certified for Perfect Black that goes beyond Anti-Glare matte display

LG’s Reflection Free Premium-certified OLED display minimizes reflectance while preserving transmittance for uncompromised black and colour, while Anti-Glare Matte displays absorb and scatter light, shifting black to gray and distorting colours, especially in bright environments.6)

LG OLED evo AI G6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED evo AI G6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes7)

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

New AI Processor, now with new Dual AI Engine

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 takes OLED performance beyond limits, precisely controlling 8.3 million self-lit pixels - now even more powerful with Dual AI Engine. Going beyond a single AI engine, this advanced processing refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, delivering 4K picture quality that is sharper and more natural.8)

LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

OLED Care+

5 years of reliable, worry-free OLED panel coverage

Your LG OLED panel is protected for five years with reliable and worry-free coverage.9)

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes colour, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.13)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.14)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.15)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free17)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protectiona

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.18)

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Why LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay

Play in 4K 165Hz with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible

Up to 165Hz delivers sharper, smoother action in every game. G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion stable and tear-free, while VRR and ultra-low input lag ensure every move stays fluid and responsive, giving you a clear edge in every match.19)

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

0.1ms response time certified, OLED responds instantly with no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering a distinct competitive edge.21)

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 10000

HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent while ClearMR 10000 minimizes motion blur for crisp clarity in fast scenes. The result is deeper immersion with visuals that stay remarkably accurate and clear in every moment.22)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.24)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.25)

LG OLED evo AI G6 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.26)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Why is LG OLED evo a great choice for design enthusiasts?

LG OLED evo AI G6 is flush-fit wall-mounted in a modern living room, displaying a vivid aurora over a snowy coastal village while a man and woman watch from the sofa with a remote in hand.

Flush-fit Gallery Design for minimalism

A slim and refined display blends naturally into your space, creating a gallery-like presence with no visible gap with the wall.27)

LG OLED evo AI G6 is shown flush-fit wall-mounted from a side angle with a bright bridge landscape on screen. On the right, it is wall-mounted with zero gap in a minimalist living room, displaying a colorful painting-style landscape that blends with a wood-toned interior.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.29)

LG OLED evo AI G6’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.32)

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.33)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.34)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.35)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.36)

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.37)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimizes audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.39)

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.40)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

*X3.9 Brighter applies to 83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 models, while X2.1 Brighter applies to the 48-inch OLED G6 model.  

 

4)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 only has Reflection Free Premium certification.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

6)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

*83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 only has Reflection Free Premium certification.

 

7)*OLED only has Reduced Blue Light(RPF40) certification.

 

8)*Compared with previous year of OLED evo models(α9 AI Processor Gen8).

 

9)*In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labour are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panels and parts are covered, and labour charges apply. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

*OLED Care+ applies to OLED W6, G6.

 

10)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

11)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

12)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

13)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

14)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

15)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

16)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

17)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

18)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

19)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*165Hz is applied to 83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED G6, while 120Hz is applied to 97-inch of OLED G6.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

21)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

22)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED G6 only has ClearMR 10000 certification.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

24)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

25)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

26)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

27)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

 

29)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

32)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

33)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

34)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

35)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

36)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

37)*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

38)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

39)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

 

40)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

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