65 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

Key Features
- Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Precision dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen up to 100 inches
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor
Get bright, detailed picture and enhanced contrast through the precise light control of MiniLED and Advanced Local Dimming technology.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Precision Dimming applies to 100 inches of QNED85 and Dimming Pro applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.
Super Slim Design
The slim design brings a refined touch to your space.
*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
Synergy Bracket
The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.
*Synergy Bracket can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Synergy Bracket comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
*QNED85 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED85 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED85 support 120Hz.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
22.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1660 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
29.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 904 x 295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
