[官網限定] 洗衣乾衣機/乾衣機及抽濕機組合優惠

15/06/2024 ~ 15/07/2024

購買任何 1 部洗衣乾衣機 或 乾衣機 + 任何 1 部抽濕機，可享額外 8 折優惠

LG 洗衣乾衣機 / 乾衣機

  • 8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機 FMKA80W4
  • LG Vivace 9 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 FV9A90W2
  • LG Vivace 11 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 FV9M11W4
  • LG Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C12085V2B
  • LG Vivace 8 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C1208V4W
  • LG Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C12085V2W
  • LG Vivace 10.5 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C14105V2W
  • 10 公斤 Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ 熱泵乾衣機 (韓國製造) RH10V9AV2W

LG 抽濕機

  • 40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 WD25GVKF0
  • 31L 變頻式智能抽濕機 MD19GQCE0
  • 29L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD17GQSE0
  • 30L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD18GQBE0
  • 31L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD19GQGA1
  • 28L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 MD16GQSA1

*優惠只適用於 1 部洗衣乾衣機/乾衣機 及 1 部抽濕機的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

