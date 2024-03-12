We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 洗衣乾衣機/乾衣機及抽濕機組合優惠
15/06/2024 ~ 15/07/2024
購買任何 1 部洗衣乾衣機 或 乾衣機 + 任何 1 部抽濕機，可享額外 8 折優惠
LG 洗衣乾衣機 / 乾衣機
- 8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機 FMKA80W4
- LG Vivace 9 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 FV9A90W2
- LG Vivace 11 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 FV9M11W4
- LG Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C12085V2B
- LG Vivace 8 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C1208V4W
- LG Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C12085V2W
- LG Vivace 10.5 公斤 1400 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 F-C14105V2W
- 10 公斤 Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ 熱泵乾衣機 (韓國製造) RH10V9AV2W
LG 抽濕機
*優惠只適用於 1 部洗衣乾衣機/乾衣機 及 1 部抽濕機的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。
