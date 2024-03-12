About Cookies on This Site

11.11 限定優惠

官網限定 |  04/11/2024 - 11/11/2024

11.11 限定優惠
全店額外 89 折

*不包括配件產品及指定美容產品套裝

00 00 小時 00 分鐘 00

由 11 月 4 日至 11 月 11 日，全店享額外 89 折 (不包括配件產品及指定美容產品套裝 - BLQ1.CHKPTO1）。

以下產品更可享額外 95 折 :

電視

音響
  • LG Soundbar S40T，支援 2.1 聲道 S40T
TONE Free 耳機
吸塵機
  • LG CordZero All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機 (韓國製造, 蒼林綠A9X-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 (鐵灰色) A9KMAXPLUS
  • LG CordZero™ A9 Air 無線吸塵機 A9LSLIM

Styler 衣物護理機

  • Styler 衣物護理機 鏡面黑 (3 件衣服) S3MFC
遊戲顯示器
  • 27 UltraGear™ UHD 遊戲顯示器，支援 144Hz 27GR93U-B
投影機
  • LG CineBeam PF510Q 便式智能投影機, 配備簡易遙控器 PF510Q
美容產品
  • LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare 5 1 射頻嫩膚儀 BLP1
返回最新推廣優惠