تلفزيون LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 55UT80 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة

55UT80006LA

55UT80006LA

تلفزيون LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 55UT80 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة

(4)
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG UHD TV، طراز UT80 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG UHD AI ThinQ، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

يتم عرض مساحة طويلة من الأرضيات الصلبة ذات الألوان النابضة بالحياة على تلفزيون LG UHD TV.


حسِّن كل التفاصيل للحصول على رؤية واضحة


 

تُضفي تقنية Ultra HD حيوية كبيرة على الألوان. شاهد صورًا واضحة كوضوح الواقع.


*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.


HDR10 Pro

سلط الضوء على التفاصيل الدقيقة


 

أدخل عالمًا يتم فيه ضبط كل الألوان وضبط السطوع بدقة للحصول على مناظر خلابة، كل ذلك بفضل تقنية HDR10 Pro الرائعة.



تظهر صورة مقربة لوجه رجل على شاشة منقسمة في غرفة غامضة ذات لون أرجواني. على اليسار، تظهر كلمة "SDR" والصورة ضبابية. على اليمين، يظهر عبارة "HDR10 Pro" والصورة واضحة ومحددة بشكل حاد.



*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10".

مُعالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

استمتع بتجربة ترفيه رائعة معززة من الداخل


A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.




يعمل معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 على تحسين الصوت والسطوع تلقائيًا، من أجل تمكين الانغماس الكامل.




*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك


 

 

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يلائم مكانك


 

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.


يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار


ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء


 

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.


AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل المشهد الصوتي



*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 


webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك


 

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.


*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار webOS يحوم في المنتصف على خلفية سوداء، والمساحة أدناه مضاءة بألوان الشعار الأحمر والبرتقالي والأصفر. توجد عبارة "webOS Re:New Program" أسفل الشعار.


webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات


 

إنه دائمًا جديد، حتى عندما نضيف ميزات جديدة وملائمة.

هناك خمسة مستطيلات بألوان مختلفة متداخلة إلى أعلى، كل منها يحمل سنة من "webOS 24" إلى "webOS 28". توجد أسهم تشير إلى الأعلى بين المستطيلات التي تحمل علامات من "ترقية 1" إلى "ترقية 4".


من خلال webOS Re:New Program، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، مما يضمن الحصول على خمسة إصدارات من webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي وقت الشراء.


*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

** قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*** تشمل الترقيات المتوفرة لعام 2023 الطرازات فائقة الوضوح (UHD) وما فوقها.

تلفازك يعرف ما تحب



My Profile

مساحتك مخصصة لك


 

باستخدام My Profile، يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء ملف شخصي لكل فرد من أفراد العائلة. يحصل كل شخص على شاشة رئيسية شخصية، مع توصيات محتوى مخصص.


Quick Card

اختصر الطريق إلى مفضلاتك


 

نقرة واحدة فقط. تنقلك Quick Card إلى المكان الذي تريده في ثانية، سواء كان ذلك مركز الألعاب أو قوائم التشغيل المفضلة لديك أو مكتبك المنزلي.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV صورة لامرأة وكلب في حقل شاسع. في الجزء السفلي من الشاشة، يظهر النص "يوصى بكلمات رئيسية جديدة في كل مرة تضغط فيها على زر الميكروفون في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد" بجوار رسم دائرة وردية-أرجوانية. تُظهر الأشرطة الوردية الكلمات الرئيسية التالية: أفلام مع الكلاب، الكلاب، الخريف، الاسترخاء، الصداقة. أمام تلفزيون LG TV، يتم توجيه جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote نحو التلفزيون مع وجود دوائر أرجوانية متحدة المركز بلون النيون حول زر الميكروفون. وبجانب جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يظهر رسم لإصبع يضغط على زر ونص "ضغطة قصيرة".


AI Concierge

مفضلاتك في خدمتك


 

يتعرف عليك AI Concierge من خلال سجل البحث الخاص بك، ويوصي بمحتوى وكلمات رئيسية مُسبقة بما في ذلك "من أجلك" و"موصى به" و"الأكثر تداولاً الآن" و"نصائح".


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

** قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

***يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من الملفات الشخصية ولكن الشاشة الرئيسية ستعرض ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات شخصية فقط.

****قد تختلف الميزات والقوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة أعلاه حسب البلد وحسب الإصدار.

*****"كلمة رئيسية الموصى بها لك" في خدمة AI Concierge لا يمكن توفيرها إلا في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

******تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

*******تتوفر ميزة "جاهز دائمًا" مع تلفزيونات LG OLED M4 وG4 وC4 وCS4 وB4 وQNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80.

يظهر جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote مع الزر الدائري الأوسط، حيث ينبعث ضوء أرجواني نيون حول الأزرار لإبرازها. توهج أرجواني ناعم يحيط بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد على خلفية سوداء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد Magic Remote

السحر بين يديك


 

حرر نفسك من قيود الأزرار القديمة. يفتح جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote جميع الوظائف الذكية لتلفزيون LG TV بنقرة واحدة أو تمريرة أو بصوتك.


*قد تختلف الوظائف والميزات في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد Magic Remote حسب المنطقة واللغة.

احصل على اتصال كامل من تلفزيونك


تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على حائط في غرفة المعيشة يعرض أسدًا وشبلاً. رجل يجلس في المقدمة وفي يده هاتف ذكي يعرض صورة الأسود نفسها. يُعرض رسم لثلاثة أشرطة منحنية بلون النيون الأحمر فوق الهاتف الذكي مباشرةً يشير إلى التلفزيون.


الاتصال عبر الهاتف المحمول

اعرض تطبيقاتك مباشرة على التلفزيون


 

شاهد المحتوى من جهاز iPhone أو Android على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV دون عناء مع Apple AirPlay وChromecast المدمجَين.


Home Hub

تحكم في منزلك الذكي من مكان واحد


 

يتيح لك Home Hub إمكانية التحكم السلس في نظامك البيئي الذكي من التلفزيون، بما في ذلك الهاتف المحمول ومكبرات الصوت وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء مثل الإضاءة الذكية والتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف وغيرها. 


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

***دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast المدمج، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

****LG تدعم أجهزة Matter" Wi-Fi". قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*****لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بلا استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وقد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

****** قد لا تكون الخدمة المدمجة Chromecast متوفرة عند وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكنك ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS.

مجموعة غنية من المحتوى الجاهز للمشاهدة


تلفزيون LG TV في المقدمة يعرض مجموعة مختارة من الصور المصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية. يظهر في الصورة النص "مجموعة الأكشن" و"Bloomberg TV+" و"تمت مشاهدته مؤخرًا". تضيء المساحة أمام التلفزيون إضاءة خفيفة كما لو كانت من ضوء التلفزيون. يوجد خلف التلفزيون في الظلام المزيد من الصور المصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية.


قنوات LG Channels

يُعرض الآن مجانًا على LG


 

انتقل إلى LG Channels 3.0 لمشاهدة آخر الأخبار والرياضات المفضلة والأفلام والمسلسلات التلفزيونية الشهيرة، وحتى المحتوى الحصري فقط على تلفزيون LG TV.

يتم عرض ست صور مصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية وشعارات قنوات LG Channels وNetflix وPrime Video وDisney+ وApple TV+ في الأسفل.


خدمات البث السحابي

استكشف خدمات البث السحابي المفضلة بسهولة


 

انغمس مباشرةً في مسلسل جديد بسهولة، مع إمكانية الوصول المختصرة إلى خدمات البث والتطبيقات المفضلة.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***الاشتراك المنفصل والكيانات المرتبطة به مطلوب لـ Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وApple TV+.

****تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

*****Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.


شاشة كبيرة جدًا

تُزيد من إثارتك



تعمل الشاشة الكبيرة للغاية على تحويل جميع وسائل الترفيه الخاصة بك إلى مستوى هائل من الوضوح.


يُعرض وحيد القرن في أجواء رحلات السفاري على تلفزيون LG الكبير جدًا (Ultra Big LG TV)، المثبت على الحائط البني لغرفة المعيشة المحاطة بأثاث معياري باللون الكريمي.



واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك



يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW Interface على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت soundbar، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة حتى أثناء المشاهدة.




*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

****تلفزيون UHD متوافق مع واجهة WOW.

انغمس في مشاهدة الأفلام الرائجة



FILMMAKER Mode

شاهد الأفلام كما حلم بها المخرجون


 

انغمس في الأصالة. يقدم وضع FILMMAKER Mode الأفلام تمامًا كما أراد المخرج باستخدام إعدادات دقيقة.



يظهر رجل في استوديو تحرير مظلم ينظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV الذي يعرض غروب الشمس. يوجد في الجزء السفلي الأيمن من الصورة شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER Mode هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.


تجربة سينما منزلية

استمتع بسحر الأفلام وأنت في منزلك


 

أجواء مسرح السينما مُنقولة لمنزلك. يضمن HDR10 Pro تقديم كل فيلم بمجد حقيقي، مع ألوان وتباين دقيق بشكل استثنائي للحصول على مشاهدات سينمائية غامرة أكثر.



تجلس عائلة على أرضية غرفة معيشة منخفضة الإضاءة بجوار طاولة صغيرة، وتنظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV المثبت على الحائط والذي يُظهر الأرض من الفضاء.


*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10".


تجربة ألعاب قوية

انغمس في الحدث بأقصى سرعة


 

يظل تشغيل HGiG الغامر سلسًا عند السرعة العالية مع ALLM، ويضمن eARC عذوبة الصوت ونقائه.



لعبة سباق سيارات عند خط النهاية، مع لافتة تقول "فائز!"، بينما يمسك اللاعب بعصا التحكم في اللعبة. شعار ALLM وeARC وHGiG موضوع في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.


*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

**قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب


 

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).


مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.




*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.


قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة


 

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG UHD للمستقبل


 

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

 

تظهر عبوة LG UHD على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**الطرازات التالية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره: الدعامة السفلية UT90 (75/65/55/50 بوصة) وUT80 (86/75/70 بوصة).

صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG UHD TV، طراز UT80 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG UHD AI ThinQ، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

55UT80006LA

تلفزيون LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 55UT80 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة