تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

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تقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech هي تقنية OLED من الجيل التالي التي تعزز كل جانب من جوانب جودة الصورة إلى مستوى جديد تمامًا. إنها توفر سطوعًا لا مثيل له، وخاصية Perfect Black، وPerfect Color في أي إضاءة، مع الحفاظ على صور مذهلة بدقة 4K باستخدام أفضل معالجات alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. حتى أن تلفزيون OLED G6 حاصل على اعتماد Reflection-Free Premium، ما يمنحك جودة صورة مثالية بلا أي انعكاسات، في جميع ظروف الإضاءة – سواء الساطعة أو الخافتة. استمتع بتجربة OLED غير مسبوقة - شاهد الفرق، واشعر بالتألق، واكتشف معيارًا جديدًا في المشاهدة.