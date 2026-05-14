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تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة

OLED97G66LW.OLED65G
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة OLED97G66LW.OLED65G
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.
الواجهة الأمامية لطراز LG OLED evo AI G6 الصادر عام 2026، تعرض صورة لأشكال متعددة الطبقات ومتعددة الألوان، تتميز بتقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، وPerfect Black & Perfect Color، كما تعرض عبارة "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 13 عامًا".
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة OLED97G66LW.OLED65G
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.
الواجهة الأمامية لطراز LG OLED evo AI G6 الصادر عام 2026، تعرض صورة لأشكال متعددة الطبقات ومتعددة الألوان، تتميز بتقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، وPerfect Black & Perfect Color، كما تعرض عبارة "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 13 عامًا".

الميزات الرئيسية

  • صور أكثر سطوعًا وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة مع Brightness Booster مدعوم بمعالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء
  • ما يصل إلى 120Hz بدقة 4K مع توافق G-SYNC وFreeSync Premium للاستمتاع بتجربة لعب خالية من التقطيع ومليئة بالانتصارات
  • تقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، تقنية OLED من الجيل التالي لمستوى جديد من جودة الصورة
  • ذروة سطوع أعلى بمقدار 3.9 ضعف مع معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3، للحصول على تفاصيل وعلامات واضحة
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color مع Reflection Free Premium تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.

OLED97G66LW

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.

OLED65G66LW

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 65 بوصة

Brightness Booster

صور أكثر سطوعًا مع Brightness Booster

توفر خوارزمية Light Boosting alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديدة لمحات أكثر إشراقًا وتفاصيل محسنة.

يعرض LG OLED evo AI G6 بتقنية Brightness Booster مشهدًا مظلمًا يتوسطه طاووس مشرق بإضاءة متألقة وهو ينشر ريشه المتوهج، ما يمنحك سطوعًا أعلى وتفاصيل أدق وتباينًا لافتًا.

*قد يختلف السطوع بناءً على الطراز ومقاس الشاشة ومنطقة السوق.

Brightness Booster Ultra

سطوع أعلى بمقدار 3.9 مرات – لتجربة سطوع تبلغ ذروتها

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديد مع خوارزمية Light Boosting Algorithm وهندسة Light Control Architecture يوفر سطوعًا بمقدار يصل إلى 3.9 ضعف، مما يكشف تفاصيل أكثر حيوية ووضوحًا.1)

تُظهر شاشة LG OLED evo AI G6 مع Brightness Booster Ultra مشهدًا مظلمًا حيث تُظهر الجسيمات المتوهجة المحيطة بظل الحوت، مما يوفر ذروة سطوع أكثر سطوعًا تصل إلى 3.9 ضعف مع إضاءة أعلى وتفاصيل أكثر وضوحًا.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

*قد يختلف السطوع بناءً على الطراز ومقاس الشاشة ومنطقة السوق.
*تبلغ السطوع الأقصى 3.9 أضعاف سطوع شاشات OLED التقليدية عند نسبة إضاءة 3%، وفقًا لقياسات داخلية.
*ينطبق السطوع الأعلى بمقدار 3.9 مرات على موديلات OLED G6 مقاسات 83/77/65/55 بوصة، بينما ينطبق السطوع الأعلى بمقدار 2.1 مرات على موديل 48 بوصة.
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