تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

65QNED86T6A.S65TR

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED85 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

65QNED86T6A

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S65TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. ارجع إلى معرض الصور الموجود أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لـ LG TV لديك

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

QNED Color

معالج الصور

α8 AI Processor 4K

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1452x839x44.9

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

30.2

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

α8 AI Processor 4K

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

Yes (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

تقنية التعتيم

Local Dimming

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

وضع المخرح

Yes

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

حركة

Motion Pro

وضع الصورة

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

Yes

تباين عالي

Yes

عكس الألوان

Yes

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

Yes (Detachable)

ريموت

Magic Remote MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

Yes (AA x 2EA)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

Yes

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

ترميز الصوت

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

مخرج الصوت

20W

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

Yes (2 Way Playback)

صوت واضح برو

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

مزامنة صوت LG

Yes

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

Yes

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

Down Firing

نظام السماعة

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

Yes (v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

مدخل HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

2ea

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

Yes

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

2ea (v 2.0)

واي فاي

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1600x1070x203

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

38.7

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1452x839x44.9

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1452x910x336

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

831x336

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

30.2

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

31.9

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

400x400

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

مُحسّن اللعبة

Yes (Game Dashboard)

وضع HGIG

Yes

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

Yes

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

Edge

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

QNED Color

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

Under 0.5W

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

Yes

إعدادات العائلة

Yes

متصفح الويب الكامل

Yes

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

Yes

ريموت تحكم سحري

Built-In

عرض متعدد

Yes

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

Yes (Receiver)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

كاميرا USB متوافقة

Yes

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

