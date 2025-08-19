Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED9M ‏75 بوصة MiniLED بدقة 4K و120Hz، ريموت سحري، نظام webOS25 إصدار 2025

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED9M ‏75 بوصة MiniLED بدقة 4K و120Hz، ريموت سحري، نظام webOS25 إصدار 2025

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED9M ‏75 بوصة MiniLED بدقة 4K و120Hz، ريموت سحري، نظام webOS25 إصدار 2025

75QNED9MA6A
فيديو تمهيدي لـ QNED9M USP.
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. شعار LG QNED evo AI على زاوية التشغيل. يصور تلفزيون LG QNED evo TV أنسجة الطلاء الملونة التي تجتمع معًا. صندوق Zero Connect Box في الزاوية مع العنوان: صندوق Zero Connect Box مع نقل الفيديو والصوت اللاسلكي بدقة 4K 144Hz.
صندوق Zero Connect Box بأبعاد حجمه بالمليمترات.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV تعرض أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
يسبح حوت نحو المشاهد عبر جهاز QNED9M موضوع وسط الشعاب المرجانية في المحيط. يشير النص إلى مدى روعة التفاصيل التي تظهر جودة 4K الفريدة.
غرفة معيشة ذات إضاءة خافتة مع شاشة ألعاب على شاشة QNED9M. يظهر صندوق Zero connect box داخل طاولة القهوة. يشير النص إلى الألعاب اللاسلكية فائقة الاستجابة بسرعة 144Hz مع زمن انتقال منخفض.
ثلاثة رموز تمثل المزايا المجانية الثلاثة من تلفزيون LG True Wireless TV. تلفزيون لا يشغل مساحة، ويخلصك من فوضى الأسلاك، وسهل التعامل والتركيب. يشير النص إلى التحرر من حدود التلفزيون السلكي والاستمتاع بإعداد سهل ومساحة مفتوحة ونظيفة.
تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة. شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3. يتحدث العنوان عن تقنية سلسلة الألوان الواسعة الجديدة والفريدة من نوعها من LG التي تسمح لك برؤية ألوان نابضة بالحياة على شاشتك.
زهرة ثلاثية الأبعاد بدرجات ألوان وظلال مختلفة على خلفية سوداء. يوضح تعريف وتفاصيل الزهرة قدرة QNED MiniLED على إنتاج صور بألوان وسطوع وتباين استثنائي. العنوان يشير إلى كيفية تعزيز تقنية MiniLED للوضوح وتوفير تباين استثنائي.
يضيء معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 بظلال مختلفة من اللون الأزرق وتنطلق منه آشعة الضوء التي تركز على دوائره. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 1.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 1.7 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 2.1 مرات (GPU).
عائلة تجلس على أريكة مواجهة لتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبت على جدار فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar مع فتاة صغيرة تشير إلى شاشة تعرض دلافين. تشير العنوان إلى مدى إثارة كل حركة على شاشة ضخمة.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot يمكنه فهم قصد المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
عائلة تجلس على أريكة في مواجهة تلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبت على جدار فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar. يظهر صندوق Zero connect box داخل طاولة القهوة.
الميزات الرئيسية

  • نقل لاسلكي بدقة 4K 144Hz بجودة رائعة عبر صندوق Zero Connect Box
  • لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يصدق من جميع ألوان QNED الديناميكية الجديدة
  • تقدم الشاشة تجربة مشاهدة محسّنة بجودة 4K، مع تحسين دقة الصورة وصوت محيطي ديناميكي، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • دقة عالية على شاشة تلفزيون Ultra Big TV ضخمة
  • زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد، عناصر التحكم الصوتية، وظائف السحب والإفلات على جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote
المزيد
شارة جوائز CES Awards لهيئة Android مع أفضل ما في CES 2025.

أفضل ما في CES 2025‏ (QNED9M)

أحببنا قيمة تلفزيون LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV

شارة CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

الأمن الإلكتروني

خاصية True Wirelessجودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعي (AI)التصميمجودة الصوتالترفيه

فقط على تلفزيون LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom، أداء سلكي

يتوفر نقل لاسلكي بدقة 4K. تعمل تقنية True Wireless على تحريرك من حدود الاتصالات السلكية مع الاستمرار في تقديم نفس الصورة والصوت المذهلين مثل التلفزيون السلكي.

صورة مقربة لجهاز QNED9M مثبت على جدار متصل بأجهزة متعددة. تتلاشى الأسلاك والأجهزة تاركة جهاز QNED9M مثبتًا على الحائط فقط. يتم التكبير لإظهار شاشة QNED9M المثبتة في منزل حديث. صندوق Zero Connect Box موضوع على طاولة القهوة.

استمتع بوضوح تقنية 4K مثل التلفزيون السلكي تمامًا

تقنية True Wireless مع نقل الفيديو والصوت بدقة 4K 144Hz تضمن لك الاستمتاع بتجربة المشاهدة نفسها مثل التلفزيون السلكي. استمتع بالمحتوى بأقل قدر من التأخير وعدم التنازل عن جودة المرئيات.

يسبح حوت نحو المشاهد عبر جهاز QNED9M موضوع وسط الشعاب المرجانية في المحيط.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and actual performance varies based on setting, environment conditions, and usage.

*بدون فقدان بصري من نتائج الاختبار الداخلي مع ISO/IEC 29170-2 مع اختلاف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإعدادات وظروف البيئة والاستخدام.

استمتع باللعب بسلاسة مع الألعاب اللاسلكية شديدة انخفاض زمن الاستجابة

معتمد لأداء الألعاب السلس حتى من خلال النقل اللاسلكي. استمتع بالألعاب بسرعة 144Hz مع AMD FreeSync Premium وغيرها من التقنيات.

غرفة معيشة ذات إضاءة خافتة مع شاشة ألعاب على شاشة QNED9M. يظهر صندوق Zero connect box داخل طاولة القهوة. يمكن أيضًا رؤية شعار VRR وشعار 144Hz.

يظهر شعار VRR والشهادات الأخرى ذات الصلة.

يظهر شعار VRR والشهادات الأخرى ذات الصلة.

*يعمل فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 144Hz. 

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإعدادات واتصال الشبكة وبيئة الاستخدام.

تحرر من حدود التلفزيون السلكي

استمتع بحرية الإعداد السهل، مما يمنحك مساحة نظيفة ومفتوحة. قم بتوصيل أجهزتك الأخرى بصندوق Zero Connect Box واستمتع بالمشاهدة بدون أسلاك.

لا يشغل مساحة

سهولة تثبيت صندوق Zero Connect Box في أي مكان. دون الحاجة إلى اتصال مباشر بالتلفزيون، يمكنك تصميم مساحتك بحرية في أي مكان يعجبك. 

خالٍ من الفوضى

حوّل مساحتك لتكون ممتعة بصريًا قدر الإمكان. حافظ على كل شيء نظيفًا وأنيقًا دون فوضى في الأسلاك حول التلفزيون.

خالية من المتاعب

وصِّل جميع أجهزتك بصندوق Zero Connect Box بدلاً من التلفزيون وقم بإنشاء إعداد الترفيه المثالي.

تبسيط التركيبعلى الجدار للتنظيف باستخدام Zero Connect Box

قم بتركيب التلفزيون على الحائط دون عناء. نظرًا لأن صندوق Zero Connect Box يتصل لاسلكيًا بأجهزة أخرى بالتلفزيون، فليست هناك حاجة لتعديلات إضافية على الحائط قد تتكبد تكاليف إضافية.

مقارنة بتركيب التلفزيون السلكي وتلفزيون LG True Wireless TV. على جانب التلفزيون السلكي، يبدو أن هناك حاجة إلى إنشاء إضافي لمحاولة إخفاء جميع الأجهزة الأخرى خلف التلفزيون. لا يزال من الممكن رؤية الإعداد الفوضوي والأسلاك من خلال الفجوات. الملصق: التركيب على الحائط يكون بتكلفة إضافية. على جانب LG True Wireless، يتم تثبيت التلفزيون على الحائط بشكل نظيف. لا توجد أسلاك أو أجهزة مرئية. الملصق: دون متاعب، تثبيت بدون تكلفة.

*يجب تثبيت Zero Connect Box على مستوى أقل من جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي الخاص بالتلفزيون.

*يجب توصيل الأجهزة عبر سلك بـ Zero Connect Box.

*يلزم توصيل كابل الطاقة بكل من شاشة التلفزيون وZero Connect Box.

*عند شراء تلفزيون لاسلكي، سيحصل العملاء على صندوق LG QNED Zero Connect Box. 

ألوان QNED الديناميكية الجديدة كليًّا

تقنية السلسلة اللونية الواسعة الأحدث والفريدة من نوعها من LG التي تحل محل Quantum Dot توفر معدل إعادة إنتاج ألوان محسن.

تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة.
شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3.

حجم ألوان معتمد بنسبة 100% مع LG QNED

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

تقنية MiniLED مع ميزة التعتيم المحلي المتقدم (Advanced Local Dimming)

تتميز تقنية MiniLED المدعومة بمعالج alpha AI Processor الجديد بتباين فائق الوضوح وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة على جهاز LG QNED evo.

زهرة ثلاثية الأبعاد بدرجات ألوان وظلال مختلفة على خلفية سوداء. يوضح تعريف وتفاصيل الزهرة قدرة QNED MiniLED على إنتاج صور بألوان وسطوع وتباين استثنائي.

*قد تختلف المواصفات حسب البوصة والطراز والمنطقة. 

التفاصيل المرئية من المستوى التالي مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 الرائع

يحلل محرك الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بالمعالج لدينا كل إطار بالتفصيل ويرتقي به. من خلال التعرف على الوجوه، فهي لا توفر جودة بصرية بدقة 4K فحسب، بل توفر تعابير وجه وعمقًا محسنًا.

معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 على خلفية داكنة. يتوهج بضوء مخضر من الداخل يضيء دوائر الرقاقات الدقيقة المحيطة بها. تظهر إحصائيات الأداء بوضوح: معالجة الذكاء الاصطناعي العصبية أسرع بـ 1.7 مرات (NPU)، أداء المعالج أسرع بـ 1.7 مرة (CPU)، وتحسين الرسوميات بمعدل 21 مرة (GPU).

*مقارنة بنفس بالمستوى البدائي للتلفزيون ذكي مع معالج Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

تقنية AI Picture Pro تجعل كل إطار ينبض بالحياة

يعمل AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على تحليل عناصر كل إطار لتحسين الدقة والسطوع والعمق والوضوح.

تتحرك الخطوط عبر صورة باهتة جدًا وشبه رمادية للببغاء في الغابة كما لو كان جهاز كمبيوتر فائق يقوم بتحليل العناصر في الإطار. يتتبع الليزر شكل الببغاء ثم يتم تحسينه ليكون أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. تتحول الخلفية أيضًا من اليسار إلى اليمين، الآن مع تباين وعمق وألوان محسنة.

*يتم تطبيق ميزتا AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على QNED92 وQNED9M وQNED85.

*لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة. 

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

شخص في غرفة المعيشة. فقاعة كلام حولهم توضح كيفية تفاعلهم مع تلفزيون LG TV بمجرد قول، "مرحبًا LG".

شخص في غرفة المعيشة. فقاعة كلام حولهم توضح كيفية تفاعلهم مع تلفزيون LG TV بمجرد قول، "مرحبًا LG".

فقط قل ”مرحباً LG“ لبدء التفاعل مع تلفزيونك

الذكاء الاصطناعي في تلفزيونك جاهز دائماً لتلبية طلباتك. حتى دون الضغط على زر، ما عليك سوى قول ”مرحباً LG“، وسيبدأ الذكاء الاصطناعي في الاستماع لطلباتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

جهاز تحكم عن بعد في التلفزيون أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub. يتم عرض جميع الوظائف وعناصر التحكم على الأجهزة الذكية الأخرى.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

شاهد جميع الأفلام والرياضة والألعاب المفضلة لديك على تلفزيون LG Ultra Big TV. استمتع بدقة عالية على شاشة فائقة النطاق.

عائلة تجلس على أريكة مواجهة لتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبت على جدار فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar مع فتاة صغيرة تشير إلى شاشة تعرض دلافين.

*يتوفر الطراز QNED9M بحد أقصى 86 بوصة وقد يختلف المقاس حسب المنطقة.

تصميم نحيف للغاية

يُعيد الإطار الأنيق للتلفزيون تعريف المظهر العصري ويجعل المشاهدة أكثر انغماسًا.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

*يجب تنشيطه من خلال قائمة وضع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

عزز الصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar Mode حسب طراز مكبر الصوت.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.  

*قد تختلف طرازات مكبر الصوت Soundbar المتوافقة مع التلفزيون حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

*قد تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرةً على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما كما أراد المخرج مع Dolby Vision وFILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة ويحافظ على الصور أقرب ما يمكن إلى شكلها الأصلي.

مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم "Killers of the Flower Moon" على تلفزيون LG QNED TV. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، شعار Dolby Vision وشعار FILMMAKER MODE. يوجد أسفل الصورة شعارات Netflix وHBOmax وPrime Video وDisney Plus وApple TV وLG Channels.

مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم "Killers of the Flower Moon" على تلفزيون LG QNED TV. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، شعار Dolby Vision وشعار FILMMAKER MODE. يوجد أسفل الصورة شعارات Netflix وHBOmax وPrime Video وDisney Plus وApple TV وLG Channels.

علامة اعتماد Intertek بشأن كفاءة الموارد.

علامة اعتماد Intertek بشأن كفاءة الموارد.

صُنع مع مراعاة البيئة

أدركت المؤسسات العالمية الموثوقة جهود تلفزيون LG TV الصديقة للبيئة. اعتمدته Intertek الآن لكفاءة الموارد.

*تسري شهادة Intertek الخاصة بكفاءة استخدام الموارد على الطرازات التالية: OLED M5،‏ وG5،‏ وC5، و‏B5،‏ وQNED9M، وQNED85،‏ وQNED82 وQNED80.

*يُرجى زيارة https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home لمعرفة المزيد.

تظهر أجهزة تلفزيون LG QNED92 وLG QNED86 إلى جوار بعضها البعض. يوجد عمل فني ملون يسلط الضوء على تقنية إعادة إنتاج الألوان الحيوية الجديدة من LG QNED على شاشاتها. يتوفر أيضًا شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا.

تظهر أجهزة تلفزيون LG QNED92 وLG QNED86 إلى جوار بعضها البعض. يوجد عمل فني ملون يسلط الضوء على تقنية إعادة إنتاج الألوان الحيوية الجديدة من LG QNED على شاشاتها. يتوفر أيضًا شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا.

* الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث. 

*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون QNED الديناميكي

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α9 الذكي 4K الجيل الثامن

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1677 x 972 x 51.6 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎30.7 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α9 الذكي 4K الجيل الثامن

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم محلي

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع

  • QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم السحري MR25

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    صوت α9 الذكي برو (افتراضي 11.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (إعادة صياغة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي)

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز، وeARC، وVRR، وALLM، وQMS (3 منافذ))

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2130 x 1205 x 228 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎45.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1677 x 972 x 51.6 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎30.7 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 200 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون QNED الديناميكي

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • أمازون أليكسا

    نعم (مدمج ، اللغة الإنجليزية فقط)

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • Google Home / Hub

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام التشغيل webOS 25

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • المعرف الصوتي

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

