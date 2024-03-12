Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
مكبر LG Soundbar S40T لتلفزيون بـ 2.1 قناة + LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

مكبر LG Soundbar S40T لتلفزيون بـ 2.1 قناة + LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK

S40T.XG5Q

مكبر LG Soundbar S40T لتلفزيون بـ 2.1 قناة + LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK

bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S40T ومضخم الصوت subwoofer

S40T

مكبر LG Soundbar S40T لتلفزيون بـ 2.1 قناة

XG5QBK

LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK

يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على خلفية سوداء مظللة بضوء موجَّه.

مكبر الصوت المثالي لتلفزيون LG TV

امنح تجربة LG TV الكمال مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يُكمِّل التصميم والأداء الصوتي للتلفزيون بشكل رائع.

تم وضع LG XBOOM Go XG5 على طاولة معدنية مع تشغيل الإضاءة البرتقالية. وخلف الطاولة، هناك أشخاص يستمتعون بالموسيقى.

تشغيل الموسيقى والإضاءة وتعزيز الصوت.

يمكنك تشغيل الموسيقى وإضفاء جو من المرح والشعور بالصوت القوي مع LG XBOOM Go.
طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا