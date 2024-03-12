Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة + سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

S65TR.XL5S

Bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S65TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة
Front view

XL5S

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.


الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لـ LG TV لديك


أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

تم وضع XBOOM XL5S من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.




كلما كان الصوت أكبر
كانت الحفلة أكبر


اجعل الحفلة أكبر بصوت أكبر كذلك. تنتج XBOOM XL5S من LG صوتًا قويًا للحفلة يملأ المكان.

كل المواصفات

كل المواصفات

معادل

تعزيز الصوت

نعم

معادل الصوت المخصص (التطبيق)

نعم

أساسي

نعم

مزود الطاقة

محول التيار المتردد جاك

نعم

سماعة

وحدة مكبر الصوت

6.5" x 1

حجم وحدة مكبر الصوت

2.5" x 1

نوع وحدة مكبر الصوت

تويتر مخروطي

بطارية

وقت شحن البطارية (ساعات)

3.5

عمر البطارية (ساعات)

12

استهلاك الطاقة

وضع التشغيل

55 W

وضع الاستعداد

0.5 W

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

علبة كرتون

698 x 374 x 354 mm

سماعة

289 x 570 x 280 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

2.1ch (2Way)

مخرج الطاقة

200 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

13.6 kg

الوزن الصافي

11.2 kg

إكسسوار

محول التيار المتردد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

SBC

نعم

الاتصال

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

USB

1

الراحة

مؤشر البطارية

نعم

تطبيق بلوتوث (أندرويد/آي أو إس)

نعم

إضاءة

نعم

متعدد النقاط

نعم

قفل الأمان

نعم

مدير الترقية (FOTA)

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

رابط الطرف اللاسلكي (الوضع المزدوج)

نعم

رابط لاسلكي للحفلات (وضع متعدد)

نعم

