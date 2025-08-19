About Cookies on This Site

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

S80TR.XG2TB
الميزات الرئيسية

  • مكبر صوت Soundbar مذهل مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تُصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي يُحلق في أرجاء الغرفة من معايرة AI Room Calibration
  • تصميم مُدمج - اصطحبه معك أينما ذهبت
  • صوت قوي ومتين من جهاز صغير
  • يمكن ربطه في أي مكان - حبل مناسب لربط الجهاز بالحقيبة وغيرها من الأشياء
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S80TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة
front view

XG2TBK

مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات
مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

الارتقاء بتجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar من الدرجة الأولى

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

رفيقك على الطريق. اغمر حواسك بصوت قوي مع سماعتنا المدمجة.

