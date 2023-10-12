About Cookies on This Site

غسالة 15 كجم مع مجفف 8 كجم غسالة تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، AIDD ، غسالة ومجفف في آن واحد ، غسيل تربو ، بخار ، إضافة قطع ، محرك مباشر عاكس ، تشخيص ذكي ، تقنية ™ThinQ

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة 15 كجم مع مجفف 8 كجم غسالة تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، AIDD ، غسالة ومجفف في آن واحد ، غسيل تربو ، بخار ، إضافة قطع ، محرك مباشر عاكس ، تشخيص ذكي ، تقنية ™ThinQ

WS1508WHT

غسالة 15 كجم مع مجفف 8 كجم غسالة تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، AIDD ، غسالة ومجفف في آن واحد ، غسيل تربو ، بخار ، إضافة قطع ، محرك مباشر عاكس ، تشخيص ذكي ، تقنية ™ThinQ

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة ?
™AI DD

عناية زكية مع زيادة حماية الأقمشة بنسبة %14.5

يُعزِّز Inverter Direct Drive™‎ الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي أداء التنظيف ويطيل عمر ملابسك.

 

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة ?3

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek في مارس 2019. دورة قطن بوزن 2 كجم من الملابس الداخلية مقارنة بدورة القطن التقليدية لدى إل جي (F4V9RWP2W مقابل FC1450S2W). قد تختلف النتائج بناءً على الملابس والبيئة.

*AI DD متاح في 3 دورات. (قطن ، نسيج مختلط ، العناية السهلة)

ما المقصود بتقنية ™AI DD‎؟

ما المقصود بتقنية
™AI DD‎؟

 

لا تكتشف تقنية ™AI DD‎ الوزن فحسب، بل تستشعر أيضًا نعومة النسيج، وتختار الحركات المثلى للقماش بنفسها.

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد
جهازمتكامل

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد

 

يُعد جهاز المجفف والغسالة المتكامل من إل جي صيحة أخرى في التقنيات الرائدة في مجال الأجهزة. وفّر حيزًا في منزلك وانعم مع عائلتك بمساحة أكبر.

سعة أكبر في الحجم نفسه
سعة أكبر

سعة أكبر في الحجم نفسه

 

بات بالإمكان الآن زيادة كمية الغسيل في كل حمولة مع
حلّة الغسالة التي تم تحسين مساحتها من إل جي.

غسل مميز يتوافق مع نمط الحياة السريع
™‎TurboWash

غسل مميز يتوافق مع نمط الحياة السريع

 

تعني مجموعة TurboWash المؤلفة من رش الماء للنقع السريع، وحركة الفلترة أنه يمكن إنقاص وقت الغسل حتى 39 دقيقة فقط، ولكن مع أداء غسل قوي محسّن.

*تم اختبارها بواسطة معمل إل جي؛ بحمولة 3.5 كجم، يتم إنهاء الدورة العادية مع خيار Turbowash في غضون 39±%5 دقيقة.

*بناءً على الغسل الأساسي فقط وقد تختلف النتيجة تبعًا للبلد.

أكثر صحية

بخار

تجاعيد أقل تعني نظافة أكثر

 

تقضي تقنية Steam+™‎ من إل جي على نسبة %99.9 من المواد المثيرة للحساسية، مثل جزيئات الغبار التي يمكن أن تتسبب في الحساسية أو مشكلات تنفسية مع تجاعيد أقل بنسبة %30.

 

*دورة العناية بالحساسية معتمدة من BAF (الجمعية البريطانية للحساسية) تقلل من جزيئات الغبار المنزلي بنسبة %99.9.

إضافة قطعة

إضافة قطعة

 

إذا فاتك وضع الملابس أثناء الغسل، فما عليك سوى الضغط على Add Garment (إضافة ملابس) وأضف أي ملابس بداية من الجوارب الصغيرة حتى السترات الكبيرة. أيًا كانت دورة الغسل التي حددتها، يمكن فتح الباب* على الفور (في غضون حوالي 3 ثوانٍ)** أثناء الغسل.

*وفقًا لكمية الملابس، ونوع القماش، قد لا يتم تحرير قفل الباب. إذا كانت درجة حرارة الماء أعلى من 40 درجة مئوية، فلن يتم تحرير قفل الباب تحقيقًا للسلامة.

**مدة التحرير أقل من 3 ثوانٍ.

اهتزاز أقل، وضوضاء أقل
محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

اهتزاز أقل، وضوضاء أقل

 

يتميز موتور Inverter Direct Drive الذي يُشغِّل غسالاتنا بالموثوقية مع الهدوء
ويأتي مزوّدًا بضمان قياسي لمدة 10 سنوات.

*الضمان سنة واحدة على القطع واجور العمل، وتسع سنوات فترة الضمان الإضافية تسري على القطعة المحددة فقط.

 

™Smart Diagnosis                     

يستكشف ™Smart Diagnosis بسرعة أي مشكلة صغيرة قبل أن تتفاقم ويصلحها.
جهاز ذكي
ThinQ™‎

جهاز ذكي

 

باستخدام تقنية ™ThinQ‎، تصبح الغسالة أكثر ذكاءً بدايةً من تشغيل الغسل عن بُعد وحتى تنزيل دورة إضافية. تفاعل بسهولة معها وتمكّن من الوصول إلى أحدث الابتكارات باستخدام اتصال Wi-Fi.

*Google و Google Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC.

*Amazon و Alexa و Echo وجميع الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com أو Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.

*تمت إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQ لتصبح LG ThinQ.

*قد تختلف الميزات الذكية والمنتج المساعد الصوتي حسب البلد والطراز. تحقق من بائع التجزئة المحلي أو LG لمعرفة مدى توفر الخدمة.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى
اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

WS1508WHT

غسالة 15 كجم مع مجفف 8 كجم غسالة تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، AIDD ، غسالة ومجفف في آن واحد ، غسيل تربو ، بخار ، إضافة قطع ، محرك مباشر عاكس ، تشخيص ذكي ، تقنية ™ThinQ