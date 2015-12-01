We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG x 台灣大哥大 年終獨家好禮活動
貼心提醒
1. 活動日期至 2015/12/31 止。以上手機專案價須搭配 4G 指定資費綁約 30個月專案，須預繳。
2. 須於 2015/12/31 前成功申辦並開通 4G 手機綁約專案且搭配 LG G4 / G4 Stylus / G4c：
(1) 可獲得「智慧感應皮套 + 螢幕保護貼乙組」，數量有限，送完為止。
(2) 可參加抽獎，獎項將於 12月活動結束後統一抽出，中獎名單將於 2016/1/20 公布於台灣大哥大官方網站，並以簡訊通知中獎人。若於 2016/3/31 前無法聯絡上中獎人或獎項無法配送/提供予中獎人，則視為中獎人放棄中獎權利且不再補抽。中獎人同意台灣大哥大得將其姓名、門號及地址等個人資料提供給 LG，以進行獎項配送相關作業，並同意配合辦理領獎及稅法扣繳相關作業 (包括依法填寫扣繳單據、繳納中獎所得稅等)。
3. 台灣大哥大保留更換獎項、終止或修改活動之權利，詳情請洽 myfone 門市。
