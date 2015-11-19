We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG電視2015年新機種全面勝出 政府節能標章機種最多
CORPORATE 11/19/2015
LG電視2015年新機種全面勝出 政府節能標章機種最多
補助期間
2015年11月7日至2016年2月29日
補助方案
電視：購買 LG 具有節能標章之電視，每臺補助2,000元。
申請補助方式
(1) 以郵寄方式申請補助者，應檢附相關文件郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「申請節能產品補助」。
(2) 以網路方式申請補助者，應上網連結指定申請網頁，填寫相關資料並上傳規定文件後，將發票正本郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「網路申請節能產品補助」及聯絡姓名與電話。
※相關詳情請上能源局查詢 (http://www.energylabel.org.tw/)，或播打查詢專線：(02)5599-2727。
- 上一步
- 下一步
LG x 台灣大哥大 年終獨家好禮活動 01/12/2015
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/tvsaving15.html isCopied
paste