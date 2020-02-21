We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG會員填問卷 得獎名單
CORPORATE 02/21/2020
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您完成調查問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，已抽出下列完成問券會員可以獲得贈品如下：
微波爐使用行為問券 - 【贈品】Chef Topf 薔薇系列-20CM不沾鍋+26CM不沾平底鍋一組(市價$ 2,500元)
序號 / 得獎者姓名 / 連絡電話
1.簡O玉 098****882
2.姚O宇 095****129
3.江O 093****060
