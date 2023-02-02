We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
註冊抽星級 Villa 住宿券得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/02/2023
感謝您參與「註冊抽星級 Villa 住宿券」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中【宜蘭力麗威斯汀度假酒店 LG ThinQ 單臥室泳池別墅住宿券乙張】。
陳O仁 0970***205
請得獎者於 2/28 前於臉書官方粉絲團(https://www.facebook.com/LGTaiwan)私訊小編，並提供「真實姓名」和「註冊商城之 Email」，LG 會再依據資訊做第二階段的資格審核（逾期回覆視同放棄資格）和得獎後續作業，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
