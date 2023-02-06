Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥使用行為調查得獎公告

CORPORATE 02/06/2023
    感謝您參與填寫「LG Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。

    編號姓名電話
    1O098****773
    2O090****590
    3O092****607
    4O093****069
    5O097****677
    6O093****615
    7O098****946
    8O092****288
    9O091****301
    10DORAME096****911



    請於2023/2/20前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至100 台北市忠孝東路四段285號3樓 LG 問卷活動小組收，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於2023/3/5前寄出贈品。


