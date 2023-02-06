We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/06/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG Styler 蒸氣電子衣櫥」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|柯O雄
|098****773
|2
|葉O德
|090****590
|3
|謝O屏
|092****607
|4
|邱O溱
|093****069
|5
|楓O
|097****677
|6
|林O利
|093****615
|7
|陳O杰
|098****946
|8
|竺O霏
|092****288
|9
|葉O媛
|091****301
|10
|DORAME
|096****911
請於2023/2/20前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至100 台北市忠孝東路四段285號3樓 LG 問卷活動小組收，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於2023/3/5前寄出贈品。
