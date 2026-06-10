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LG 變頻空調 驚喜特搜涼夏大作戰門市活動 得獎名單
生活家電06/10/2026
感謝您參與「LG變頻空調驚喜特搜 涼夏大作戰門市」活動，恭喜以下參加者。
【 LG 極效系列 LS-22DST 變頻冷氣乙台】
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