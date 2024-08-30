We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 冷氣安裝樂分享 中獎名單
感謝你參與「LG冷氣安裝樂分享」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者所留收件資訊(姓名/電話/地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝
活動小組將透過得獎者提供的 Email 信箱與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
【得獎名單】 AeroFurniture 新淨几(AS201PWU0)*1名
李○廷 0987○○○661
LG 台灣將以E-mail方式傳送領獎辦法通知中獎人，無中獎者恕不另外通知。 請中獎者於2024/10/20(日)前回傳機會中獎簽收單，逾期即視為自動放棄中獎權益。 所得稅相關規範請見注意事項。
- 上一步
早鳥熱銷破2,600萬！LG CineBeam Q 小銀河 4K 微型投影機登台 20/08/2024
- 下一步
LG 首度攜手逢甲大學建築專業學院 加入「逢甲建築小書屋」計畫｜LG 台灣 03/09/2024
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/air-conditioner-installation-sharing-winner-announcement-20241007.html isCopied
paste