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    售後服務知識中心

    冷氣不冷怎麼辦？5大常見原因與解決方法，一次掌握檢查重點

      

    大熱天回到家，冷氣開了老半天還是不涼，真的讓人很崩潰。遇到這種情況，很多人第一個反應就是找人維修，但冷氣不冷的原因不一定是故障，可能只是濾網太髒、室外機散熱不佳，或設定出了問題。這篇整理常見狀況、可能原因與基本檢查重點，帶你先判斷問題出在哪、遇到時該怎麼辦。若確認以上都沒問題冷氣還是不涼，文末也整理了尋求維修的時機與注意事項。

    冷氣不冷怎麼辦？5大常見原因與解決方法，一次掌握檢查重點

    冷氣不冷怎麼辦？5大常見原因與解決方法，一次掌握檢查重點

    冷氣不涼不是突然發生的！這些現象可能被你忽略了

    冷氣開始不涼，通常不是突然壞掉，而是慢慢出現一些小變化。像是開機好一陣子才有冷風、風量感覺比以前小、靠近出風口才涼但房間深處還是悶、明明設定很低溫度卻降不下來。有時還會出現忽冷忽熱、運轉聲變重，或一直在啟動但冷房效果就是不穩定。這些都是冷氣在提醒你該注意了。先把出現的狀況和大概時間記一下，之後檢查濾網、出風口和室外機時會更有方向，也更容易判斷是否需要維修。

    冷氣不涼找不到原因？這5點可能就是問題所在

    冷氣不涼先別慌，不是每種狀況都需要馬上找人維修。不冷的原因很多，風量、散熱、製冷能力都可能是關鍵。以下5點先幫你把問題找出來。

    1.    濾網積塵太厚

    冷氣濾網如果累積太多灰塵，進風和出風都會受影響，冷房速度也會變慢。建議每 2 到 4 週清洗一次，作為日常保養的基本步驟。

    2.    冷媒不足

    冷媒主要負責帶走室內熱氣，如果冷媒量不足，冷氣就算開很久也不容易降溫。冷媒不足通常和管路老化、接頭鬆動或洩漏有關，建議交給專業人員檢查。

    3.    室外機散熱不良

    室外機周圍如果堆太多雜物，或通風空間不夠，熱氣就不容易排出去，冷房效率也會受到影響。建議定期確認室外機周邊是否保持通風。

    4.    壓縮機效能衰退

    壓縮機是冷氣製冷循環的重要零件，使用久了可能會逐漸老化。若出現降溫變慢、房間一直涼不下來等情況，建議安排專業檢測。

    5.    內部零件老化耗損

    冷氣用久了，風扇馬達、電容、電路板等零件也可能出現耗損。只要其中一個環節異常，都可能讓冷房表現變差。

    冷氣不涼從哪裡開始查？這幾個檢查重點讓你方向更明確

    冷氣不涼時，先別急著一直調低溫度，可以用「排除法」一步步找方向。先確認看得到、能自己處理的地方，再判斷是否需要維修。

    Step1：先看濾網透不透光

    取下濾網後對著光看，如果灰塵厚到幾乎看不透，就代表進風已經受影響。這時冷氣就算有運轉，冷風也不容易順利送出，建議先清洗濾網，完全陰乾後再裝回測試。

    Step2：再看冷風有沒有送出去

    確認出風口前方是否被窗簾、櫃子或大型家具擋住，避免冷風只集中在局部區域。風向也可以調成上下或左右擺動，讓室內空氣循環更順，冷房效果會比較平均。

    Step3：接著看室外機能不能散熱

    室外機需要把熱氣排出去，如果周圍堆滿雜物、盆栽或遮蔽物，散熱效率就容易受影響。建議保持周邊通風，不要讓熱氣悶在同一個區域，冷氣運轉也會比較順。

    Step4：回頭檢查設定有沒有跑掉

    有時候冷氣不涼，不一定是機器出狀況，而是模式不小心切到送風、除濕或定時功能。可以確認溫度、風速與運轉模式是否符合需求，先排除設定誤差。

    Step5：判斷是否交給原廠

    濾網、出風、散熱和設定都查過了，冷氣還是不涼，這時候問題可能就在機體內部了。冷媒外漏、內部積塵過多、零件老化或機件異常，這些狀況靠自己很難判斷，交給原廠專業人員檢修，才能更準確地找出原因。

    冷氣不涼怎麼辦？LG 原廠保養服務讓你的冷氣煥然一新

    如果自己檢查後，還是找不出冷氣不涼的原因，也可能是冷氣長時間未保養，導致內部累積灰塵與髒污，進而影響冷房效率。這時不妨交給 LG 原廠保養服務 協助處理，以下是保養服務的主要內容:

    ✅機器健檢

    保養前會先針對冷氣進行運轉檢查，包含室內機與室外機狀況，協助確認是否有零件老化、異常聲音或潛在問題，讓你更清楚家中冷氣目前的使用狀態。

    ✅蒸發器刷洗

    蒸發器是冷氣熱交換的重要部位，若長期累積灰塵與髒污，可能影響冷房效率與送風感受。透過專業刷洗，可協助清潔深層髒污，讓冷氣運轉更順。

    ✅高壓水柱清洗

    一般擦拭多半只能清潔表面，高壓水柱清洗能進一步帶走冷氣內部較難處理的灰塵與油汙，讓出風與循環狀態更穩定，也有助於維持日常使用品質。

    ✅高溫蒸氣清潔

    冷氣長時間使用後，內部容易累積濕氣與髒污。透過高溫蒸氣清潔，可協助處理較深層的清潔需求，讓吹出的風更清爽。

     

    💡完成保養後，還可享有一年安心保固。後續冷氣使用若有狀況，也能透過原廠服務協助處理，不用自己到處找維修管道，從保養到後續支援都更完整。

    冷氣不涼不一定是故障，也可能只是提醒你該保養了。若自己查不出原因，建議透過 LG 原廠專業保養，讓冷氣由內而外煥然一新，恢復穩定冷房效能，讓夏天使用更加舒適安心。

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