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大熱天回到家，冷氣開了老半天還是不涼，真的讓人很崩潰。遇到這種情況，很多人第一個反應就是找人維修，但冷氣不冷的原因不一定是故障，可能只是濾網太髒、室外機散熱不佳，或設定出了問題。這篇整理常見狀況、可能原因與基本檢查重點，帶你先判斷問題出在哪、遇到時該怎麼辦。若確認以上都沒問題冷氣還是不涼，文末也整理了尋求維修的時機與注意事項。