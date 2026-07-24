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    售後服務知識中心

    吸塵器維修、保養看這篇！從故障判斷到售後服務，處理重點一次看

      

    吸塵器維修保養不一定要等到完全不能用才處理。當吸力變弱、插電沒反應，或運轉時出現怪聲，通常代表機器需要進一步檢查。只是很多人遇到狀況時，第一時間往往不知道該從哪裡查起，是濾網堵住、吸頭卡住，還是零件出了問題？這篇將整理常見故障原因與簡單檢查方式，幫你判斷哪些情況可以先自行排除，哪些問題建議交給專業人員處理。

    吸塵器維修、保養看這篇！從故障判斷到售後服務，處理重點一次看

    吸塵器維修、保養看這篇！從故障判斷到售後服務，處理重點一次看

    吸塵器維修、保養時機怎麼判斷？這些常見狀況可能是警訊

    吸塵器用了一段時間，多少會開始出現一些小狀況，但不少人其實分不清楚「這樣需要維修保養嗎？還是自己清一清就好？」以下幾種常見現象，如果你也遇到，建議盡早處理，免得越拖越麻煩。

    ⚠️吸力明顯變弱

    地板來回推了好幾遍還是吸不乾淨，常見原因是集塵盒太滿、濾網積塵、吸頭或管道被毛髮灰塵堵住，建議可以先自己嘗試清理上述部位。

    ⚠️插電沒反應、無法啟動

    如果按下電源沒有反應，可能是插座、電源線、充電座或電池接觸異常。可以先確認電池是否有充飽電、接點有沒有髒污，若仍無法啟動，建議再請專業人員進一步檢查。

    ⚠️運轉聲音變大

    吸塵器突然變吵，可能是吸頭卡到異物、滾刷被毛髮纏住，或集塵盒、濾網沒有裝好。先關機清理並重新安裝集塵盒與濾網。

    ⚠️使用時容易過熱

    用沒多久就變燙或自動停機，通常和濾網堵塞、風道不順或長時間連續使用有關。建議先暫停使用，等機身冷卻後清潔濾網與吸頭，再觀察是否有所改善。

    ⚠️開機後有異味

    灰塵味多半來自集塵盒或濾網太久沒清潔，若有明顯焦味，建議立刻停止使用，並交由專業人員檢查，避免繼續使用造成零件受損。

    吸塵器維修、保養通常會怎麼進行？流程說明

    送去吸塵器維修保養之前，很多人心裡都有個問號：「他們到底會怎麼處理？要等多久？」其實流程沒有想像中複雜，每個步驟其實都有明確的檢查重點，了解之後送修起來真的安心很多。以下以LG專業維修保養流程為例，帶你看看機器送進去之後實際會經歷哪些步驟。

    Step1. 機器健檢

    先全面檢查機器狀況，確認吸力、運轉、充電等各項功能是否正常，找出真正需要處理的問題來源，避免只憑表面狀況判斷。

    Step2. 吸頭刷槽清潔

    吸頭是最容易藏污納垢的地方，毛髮、灰塵長期纏繞在刷槽裡，不只影響吸力，還可能讓滾輪卡住，這個步驟會將累積的毛髮與灰塵徹底清除。

    Step3. 集塵盒清潔

    集塵盒用久了容易累積細塵與髒污，如果沒有定期清潔，可能會影響空氣流通與集塵效率。這個步驟會將內部殘留髒污清理乾淨，讓後續使用更順暢。

    Step4. 金屬濾網清潔

    金屬濾網堵塞是吸力變弱的常見原因之一，清潔後能有效改善過濾效能，讓機器吸起來更順暢。

    Step5. 耗材更換

    視機器狀況更換需要替換的耗材，包含電池、HEPA濾網、水洗濾網及地板吸頭毛刷，使用原廠零件確保品質與相容性。

    Step6. 完成功能測試

    所有步驟完成後，會再次實際運轉測試，確認吸力、運轉及充電功能全部恢復正常。

    吸塵器維修、保養該找誰？挑廠商這幾個重點一定要先確認

    吸塵器維修保養有沒有找對人，真的差很多。同樣的問題，交給有經驗的專業保養中心處理，和隨便找一間湊合，結果可能會不一樣。挑廠商不用花太多時間，但有幾個關鍵點確認清楚，送修起來才會真的放心。

    ●    專業技術與維修保養經驗

    吸塵器不同品牌、型號的結構設計都不太一樣，像電池模組、吸頭卡榫、馬達配置都可能影響檢修方式。挑選廠商時，可先確認是否熟悉同品牌或相近機型，判斷問題時會更有效率。

    ●    報價透明清楚

    維修保養前可以先確認費用怎麼計算，例如：檢測費、零件費和工資是否會分開列出。若需要更換零件，也建議先了解更換原因與大約費用，避免修到一半才發現預算超出預期，後續溝通也會更順利。

    ●    使用符合規格的零件

    吸塵器的零件規格如果不合，可能會影響吸力、充電穩定度，甚至讓後續使用更容易出狀況。若需要更換電池、濾網、吸頭或馬達相關零件，建議先確認是否符合原本機型。

    ●    檢測流程完整

    好的維修保養不會只憑「看起來像壞了」就下判斷，而是會從外觀、充電、吸力、風道、濾網與電機狀況逐一檢查，找出真正原因。

    ●    保固服務明確

    完成後，建議先確認保固期限、涵蓋項目與後續聯繫方式。萬一之後又出現相同狀況，也能更快回報問題並安排檢查。

    吸塵器維修、保養推薦LG售後服務！原廠零件加完善保固更安心

    如果你的吸塵器是LG，吸塵器維修保養直接找 LG 原廠售後服務會是省事的選擇。不用煩惱零件符不符合規格、技師熟不熟悉機型，從預約到完修都有原廠把關，整個過程清楚又有依據。以下是LG 售後服務優勢：

    ✅原廠技師到府服務

    由受過原廠訓練的技師到府協助檢測與處理，對不同型號的機器結構、零件位置與常見狀況都更熟悉。不用特地把吸塵器搬到保養據點，在家就能完成基本檢查與保養，處理起來更方便。

    ✅原廠耗材規格更安心

    若檢測後需要更換耗材或零件，會依照原廠規格提供適合機型的項目，減少規格不合或相容性不佳的情況，讓吸塵器後續使用更穩定。

    ✅保養後提供一年保固

    保養服務完成後，產品功能享有一年一年內產品全機功能保固。若期間內出現功能異常，可依服務規範安排檢查，讓後續使用多一層保障，也能更安心維持日常清潔。

    ✅收費項目清楚透明

    上門費、零件費與工資分開說明，技師會在現場檢查後確認需要處理的項目，再進行後續服務。費用內容清楚列出，使用者也比較好判斷是否需要更換零件。

    ✅完修後實際測試

    完成清潔、保養或零件更換後，技師會再次測試吸力、充電、開關與運轉狀態，確認各項功能都能正常使用後再交機，讓吸塵器回到日常清潔時更穩定、順手。

    吸塵器用久了需要維修保養，是很正常的事。吸力變弱、充電異常、運轉聲音變大，這些問題只要找對方向，通常都能順利解決。與其一直拖著不管，不如把機器交給 LG 原廠售後服務協助檢查，讓吸塵器盡早恢復穩定運轉，也讓日常清潔更輕鬆。

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