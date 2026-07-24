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吸塵器維修保養不一定要等到完全不能用才處理。當吸力變弱、插電沒反應，或運轉時出現怪聲，通常代表機器需要進一步檢查。只是很多人遇到狀況時，第一時間往往不知道該從哪裡查起，是濾網堵住、吸頭卡住，還是零件出了問題？這篇將整理常見故障原因與簡單檢查方式，幫你判斷哪些情況可以先自行排除，哪些問題建議交給專業人員處理。