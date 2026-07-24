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RO 逆滲透有比較不浪費水嗎？臺灣部分地區水質硬度較高，許多家庭會選擇 RO 淨水設備，但實際使用體驗不只取決於過濾效果，也和廢水比、濾芯配置、儲水桶、機內管線到出水口的清潔狀況有關。接下來，本文就帶大家用客觀事實帶大家了解 RO 逆滲透優缺點，幫助你從飲水品質與家用需求出發，挑選更適合自家使用的淨水器！