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    淨水器知識中心

    RO 逆滲透會浪費水嗎？帶你深入了解優缺點，推薦機型看這邊！

      

    RO 逆滲透有比較不浪費水嗎？臺灣部分地區水質硬度較高，許多家庭會選擇 RO 淨水設備，但實際使用體驗不只取決於過濾效果，也和廢水比、濾芯配置、儲水桶、機內管線到出水口的清潔狀況有關。接下來，本文就帶大家用客觀事實帶大家了解 RO 逆滲透優缺點，幫助你從飲水品質與家用需求出發，挑選更適合自家使用的淨水器！

    RO 逆滲透水怎麼運作？從原理了解優缺點與浪費水的原因

    RO 全名為 Reverse Osmosis（逆滲透），簡單來說，就是透過加壓方式讓水通過一層孔徑很細的濾膜，把水中的重金屬、有機物、無機鹽類等雜質留在另一側。也因為過濾精度高，RO 一直是很多家庭熟悉的淨水方式，不過實際過濾表現，還是會受到機型、濾芯規格、水質條件與使用時間影響。

     

    而大家常提到的 RO 逆滲透缺點，其實和過濾原理有關。RO 過濾時，部分沒有通過濾膜的水會連同雜質一起排出，因此會產生廢水，也讓不少人覺得 RO 比較浪費水。也因此，購買時不能只看 「 濾得多乾淨 」 ，還要把廢水比、出水速度、安裝空間與後續維護一起考慮。飲水機一裝少說用好幾年，有沒有自動殺菌、需不需要定期拆洗水箱、操作順不順、清潔麻不麻煩才是重點。

    RO 逆滲透缺點老實說！除了浪費水還有什麼？優缺點分析

    RO 逆滲透的過濾能力確實出色，能去除水中重金屬、細菌、有機物等雜質，對台灣硬水環境來說是項優勢。不過，RO 逆滲透缺點也是真實存在的，選購前把這些都搞清楚，才能找到符合家用需求的飲水機。

    ⭕ RO 逆滲透優點

    過濾精度高：可過濾重金屬、有機物、細菌等多種水中雜質

     

    可降低水中硬度：對於水垢問題較明顯的地區，飲用感受會比較有差

     

    水質口感較清淡：適合偏好少礦物質口感的人

     ⚠️RO 逆滲透缺點

    會產生廢水：部分機型製造 1 杯淨水，可能排出約 2～3 杯廢水

     

    多數機型需要儲水桶：用久後要留意存水與清潔問題

     

    出水速度較慢：通常需要靠儲水桶提前存水，臨時大量用水較不方便

     

    儲水桶與主機都佔空間：廚下安裝前要先確認櫃內位置

     

    直出型機型通常需要馬達：運轉時可能有聲音，也會用到電

     

    安裝位置較受限制：通常要靠近水源、排水孔與插座

    RO 逆滲透缺點都是真的嗎？常見疑問解答

    Q1：RO逆滲透真的很浪費水嗎？ 

    RO 逆滲透過濾時，會把部分水連同雜質一起排出，因此廢水無法完全避免。雖然新型機種的廢水比已有調整，但長期使用下來，用水量仍是選購前需要考慮的重點。

    Q2：RO 廢水排放會影響環境嗎？

    RO 過濾時會產生排放水，平常倒幾杯水可能感覺不明顯，但一整天喝水、泡茶、煮飯累積下來，用水量就會有差。

    Q3：可以長期喝 RO 水嗎？

    很多人擔心 RO 水把礦物質都濾掉了，但其實平常吃的食物才是礦物質的主要來源。不過因為 RO 會過濾掉部分礦物質，有些人會覺得喝起來比較清淡，因此也有人偏好保留部分礦物質的飲水口感。

    Q4：過濾乾淨就代表喝得安心嗎？

    不一定。濾芯只是第一步，水過濾後還會經過管線、儲水桶，再從出水口流出來。如果這些地方沒有定期清潔，喝起來的口感也可能受影響。尤其傳統 RO 機型常有儲水桶，後續清潔和維護就更不能忽略。

    Q5：有沒有不會浪費水、又不用擔心儲水桶衛生問題的飲水機？

    除了 RO 逆滲透，現在也有些家庭會考慮 UF 超濾濾芯飲水機。UF 可以過濾水中雜質，而且不需要儲水桶，也不會產生廢水，少了存水和清潔水箱的麻煩。再加上機內管線、出水口如果有自動清潔設計，日常使用會更省心，也比較適合想節省廚下空間、重視方便性的家庭。

    在意 RO 逆滲透缺點？不浪費水又衛生就選 LG 淨水 Bar 

    看完 RO 逆滲透缺點後，如果你在意廢水、清潔維護或廚下空間，LG 淨水 Bar 產品會是推薦的選擇。它採用 UF 濾芯、無水箱設計，使用時不會產生廢水，也少了儲水桶存水的清潔顧慮；再加上機內管線與出水口清潔功能，日常喝水、泡茶或取熱水都更方便。

    ✅ 四重全淨過濾系統，從源頭層層把關

    通過美國 WQA、台灣 SGS 認證及韓國權威機構檢驗認證，可過濾9種重金屬與99.99%諾羅病毒 同時保留微量礦物質，兼顧飲水潔淨與自然口感。

    ✅ 無水箱，減少日常清潔負擔 

    沒有傳統儲水桶，過濾時不會產生廢水，少了水長時間放在桶內的清潔疑慮；機身安裝在廚下，也能省下檯面空間，適合廚房空間有限的家庭。

    ✅ 機內管線＋出水口雙重自動清潔

    機內管線會每週會自動進行一次高溫清潔，出水口也有 UVnano 紫外線自動清潔功能，每小時自動清潔 10 分鐘，讓日常用水多一層衛生把關。

    ✅ 冰水、常溫水與熱水一鍵即取，用水更順手

    提供冰水與多段溫熱水選擇，想泡茶、沖咖啡或泡奶時，打開就能直接用，不用另外等水煮好。

    ✅ 出水量自由設定，日常使用更方便

    可依照杯型與需求設定出水量，自動停水不怕溢出，小杯、保溫瓶都能輕鬆對應。

    ✅ 廚下隱藏式設計，保留檯面清爽感

    機體安裝於廚下櫃體，檯面只保留簡約龍頭，搭配 180 度旋轉設計，兼顧空間利用與整體居家風格。

    ✅ 濾芯更換直覺簡單，搭配 ThinQ 更好管理

    濾芯免工具即可更換，搭配濾芯更換提示燈提醒；也能透過 LG ThinQ App 查看設備狀態，日常管理更便利。

    RO 逆滲透缺點除了浪費水，還有儲水桶清潔、空間占用與後續維護問題。相較之下，LG 淨水 Bar 產品採用 UF 濾芯與無水箱設計，不只減少了廢水問題，也讓廚下空間更俐落。從機內管線到出水口都兼顧日常衛生管理，讓喝水這件事變得更輕鬆，也更符合現代家庭的使用習慣。

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