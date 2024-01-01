We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Gram 14" 極緻輕薄筆電 銀
所有規格
基本規格
-
處理器
Intel Core i5-8250U
-
作業系統
Windows 10 Home
-
記億體
8GB (DDR4 2400 MHz for i5)
-
螢幕
35.5cm (14" )FHD(1920 x 1080)IPS LCD (無觸控功能)
-
顯示晶片
Intel UHD Graphic 620
-
視訊及麥克風
HD with Webcam LED & Mic.
-
音效
HD Audio, DTS Headphone X
-
喇叭
立體聲喇叭 (Max. 1.5W x 2)
-
MMC 插槽
Micro-SD
-
I/O 通訊埠
HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US type)
USB3.0 (x2)
USB3.0 Type C (x1, Fast Charge/ Sleep& Charge)
HDMI
DC-In
-
電池
4Cell (72 瓦/小時; 約21.5小時)
-
變壓器
65W
-
按鍵
電源按鍵
-
LED指示燈
電源 / DC-in / Touch Pad / Caps Lock / Reader Mode
-
尺寸 (WxDxH)
323.4 x 211.8 x 14.5~16.5 mm
-
重量
< 995g
-
顏色
銀
儲存裝置
-
SSD
256 GB (官方: M.2 2280 SATA-3 固態硬碟)
-
擴充性
支援 M.2 2280 介面 PCI-e 或 SATA 固態硬碟
連接
-
無線網路
Intel 雙頻無線網卡:AC 8265 2x2天線(支援AGN及整合式藍牙)
-
有線網路
10/100 Megabit (RJ45 接頭)
-
藍牙
BT 4.1
輸入裝置
-
鍵盤
全尺寸背光鍵盤含3個指示燈
-
觸控
觸控板 (支援滾動及手勢)
軟體
-
預先安裝
LG Control Center
LG Update Center
LG Reader mode
LG On Screen Display 3
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
DTS Headphone-X
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
保固
-
台灣販售版
2年保固