Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

家，是智慧生活的起點

 

把生活的重心留給自己。

 

LG AI 智慧家庭解決方案，

為你打造更舒適、貼心的居家體驗。

 

LG 情感智慧用心照顧每一位家人，

減少你的煩惱，讓生活回歸真實與人性。

家，是智慧生活的起點 觀看影片

 

是什麼讓「家」更有人味？

是風格展現了你的品味？

是環境讓你徹底放鬆？

還是回憶填滿了整個空間？

 

 

搭載 LG 情感智慧的智慧裝置，

能學習並分析你的生活節奏與情緒，

讓家真正成為你放鬆、安心、感到開心的地方。

 

--- Home Sweet Home--- 

LG OLED

遙控器上的 AI 按鈕被特別標示，畫面上依序呈現以下功能：AI 語音辨識、AI 搜尋、AI 聊天機器人、AI 智能助理、AI 畫質精靈、AI 音效精靈。

次世代的 AI 智慧體驗

LG AI 能辨識、了解、關心你的需求，透過全新 AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器，享受專屬你的觀看體驗。

了解更多

AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器，感受極智便利的 AI 體驗

不需要額外設備！AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器配備動作感應器和滾輪，就像空氣滑鼠一樣移動鼠標並按下按鈕，或是你也可以直接開口透過語音下達指令。

了解更多

AI 聲紋辨識，完美同步你的喜好

LG AI 聲紋辨識能辨識每一位使用者的獨特聲紋，並在您開口說話時立即提供專屬個人化建議。

了解更多

AI 智慧搜尋，輕鬆找到你想看的內容

內建 AI 能辨識你的問題，並迅速提供個人化建議。另外，你也可以透過 Microsoft Copilot 獲得更多結果與解答。

了解更多

AI 聊天機器人，即時解決你的問題

透過你的 AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器與 AI 聊天機器人互動，快速調整設定解決產品的疑難雜症。

了解更多

AI 智慧助理，一鍵開啟個人化推薦

輕按遙控器上的 AI 按鈕，即可喚出 AI 智慧助理，依據你的搜尋與觀看紀錄，提供專屬的推薦關鍵字與內容建議。

了解更多

LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機

smart home kv

輕鬆洗衣，無須操心

LG WashTower™ 搭載 AI DD™ 技術，讓「一鍵搞定」有了全新定義。

 

它能自動偵測衣物重量與柔軟度，一鍵啟動即智慧調整洗衣動作，讓你放心交給它、忘記洗衣這件事。

了解更多

LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機

AI 智慧洗滌

AI 智慧洗滌可依據衣物特性，自動調整最佳洗衣動作。特別適用於柔軟衣物，不僅提升布料呵護效果，還能節能省電。

了解更多

LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機

LG AI 洗衣機

LG 洗衣機不斷突破、堅持創新。現在，AI 技術已深入家電核心，為你帶來全新的洗衣體驗。

 

AI 智慧科技，讓洗衣更輕鬆。

了解更多

LG XBOOM

紅色燈光照亮的空間中擺放著家具，中央桌面上的 LG XBOOM 正在掃描周圍環境。

用聲音與燈光包圍你的空間，LG AI 為你智慧優化

當聲音與風格的激烈碰撞，帶來全天候、全場域的強勁音效衝擊。

*此產品尚未上市。

LG XBOOM

AI 音效（AI Sound）

你可以依喜好手動選擇強化節奏、旋律或人聲導向模式，也可以交給 AI 自動分析音訊內容，智慧調整最適合的播放模式。

了解更多

LG XBOOM

AI 校準（AI Calibration）

AI 會根據你所在空間大小與格局，自動調整音效，無論是在寬敞場域或小巧空間，都能呈現飽滿、無失真的聲音表現。

了解更多

LG XBOOM

AI 燈光（AI Lighting）

AI 能偵測音樂類型，並自動調整出最適合的燈光效果，讓聲音與光影完美同步。你也可以依需求選擇氛圍模式（Ambient）、派對模式（Party） 或 語音模式（Voice），打造專屬的情境氛圍。

 

燈光同時也會顯示喇叭的狀態，提供清晰即時的資訊。

了解更多

LG CordZero™

smart home kv

居家的祕密幫手

LG CordZero™  濕拖掃地機器人，智慧濕拖功能，吸地可同時濕拖，進行快速而有效率的清潔，讓你真正擁有擺脫家務的自由。

了解更多
LG CordZero™

智慧導航，輕鬆清潔每個生活空間

透過360 LiDAR 雷射導航建立最適路線，搭配3D 感測器，智慧偵測並避開障礙物，讓清掃變得更有效率、更無死角。

*[360 LiDAR 雷射偵測器] 每秒旋轉6次，360°掃描，最大半徑8m。
*依據實際環境與使用條件，實際環境與繪製圖面可能存有差異。

了解更多

LG StanbyME 閨蜜機

smart home kv

靈活多變的觀影體驗

LG StanbyME 是一款無線智慧觸控螢幕，無論是工作還是休閒，讓你在任何空間、用自己的方式享受內容。

了解更多

專屬推薦

LG WashTower™

了解更多

LG Objet Collection - All-in-One Tower™

了解更多

OLED TV

了解更多

LG gram

了解更多
落地玻璃窗的寬敞辦公室中，人們坐在辦公桌前，畫面中可見 LG 系統空調與空氣清淨機。

工作，是幕後的精彩

有 LG AI 隨時支援，你將在工作中表現得更加出色。

Smart Home 了解更多
車內有兩人乘坐，螢幕上顯示發光的 LG AI 標誌。

駛向未來，隨心而行

LG AI 能與其他裝置同步，打造真正懂你的行動體驗。

Business 了解更多
人們圍坐在桌邊，面帶微笑，畫面左側桌上可見已啟動的 LG ThinQ 裝置。

讓 AI 更懂你

LG 情感智慧（Affectionate Intelligence）

Mobility 了解更多

* 圖片(或影片)內容僅供說明參考之用,  實際產品的樣式、部分顏色和上市情況，可能依國家而有不同。

LG OLED

AI 魔術遙控器（AI Magic Remote）

*AI 魔術遙控器的設計、可用性與功能，可能因地區與支援語言不同而有所差異，即使為同一型號亦然。

*使用本功能需連接網際網路。

*AI 語音辨識僅適用於支援自然語言處理（NLP）的語系國家。

 

AI 語音識別 ID（AI Voice ID）

*顯示的內容可能因地區與網路連線狀況而有所限制或縮減。

*Voice ID 的支援範圍依地區與國家而異，支援2024年起推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 與 UHD 電視/智慧顯示器。

*Voice ID 適用於 LG Apps、Home、Home Hub、LG Fitness、Sports Alert、Home Office、Music、Games 與 PPW。

 

AI 搜尋（AI Search）

*AI 搜尋支援2024年起推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 與 UHD 電視/智慧顯示器。

*美國與韓國地區採用 LLM 語言模型。

 

AI 聊天機器人（AI Chatbot）

*需連接網際網路。

*AI 聊天機器人僅於支援自然語言處理（NLP）的國家提供。

*可將 AI 聊天機器人連結至客服與行動裝置聯絡人。

 

AI 智慧助理（AI Concierge）

*支援的選單與應用程式會依國家而異。

*實際顯示的選單可能會與上市版本有所不同。

*關鍵字推薦會依應用程式與使用時間不同而有所變化。

LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機

*此數據由 Intertek 於2023年11月進行測試。與棉質洗程相比，AI 洗程在處理3公斤柔軟混合衣物（如混紡襯衫、雪紡裙、機能T恤、聚酯短褲等）時，在布料照護與能源消耗方面表現更佳（機型：F4X7VYP15）。實際效果可能因衣物重量、布料類型或其他因素而異。當洗衣量低於3公斤時，AI 感測功能才會啟動。若選擇蒸氣功能，AI 感測將不會啟動。

AI 洗程僅建議用於相似布料類型（並非所有布料皆可被辨識），且應搭配適合的洗衣劑使用。

LG StanbyME 閨蜜機

*高度：螢幕水平狀態下為1,265mm ~ 1,065mm。

*旋轉角度：共180˚（順時針90˚／逆時針90˚）

*水平旋轉：共130˚（左65˚／右65˚）

*傾斜角度：向前25˚，向後25˚。

*並非所有應用程式皆支援垂直螢幕模式。

*垂直螢幕模式的操作體驗可能因應用程式而異。

 

*StanbyME 必須連接無線網路方可支援串流服務。

*StanbyME 採用 webOS 系統（不支援 Google Play 商店或 Apple Store）。

*觸控操作功能會依應用程式而異，部分應用程式可能不支援觸控。

*無法以觸控操作的應用程式，可透過隨附遙控器控制。

*隨附遙控器僅適用於 StanbyME 系列產品。

 

*NFC 功能需先於行動裝置上安裝 ThinQ 應用程式，並透過 Wi-Fi 將裝置與 StanbyME 連接後方可使用（支援情況依行動裝置而異）。

*行動裝置畫面鏡像（螢幕分享）僅支援 Android 裝置（不支援 iOS 與 macOS）。

*連線狀況可能因使用者網路環境而異。

*根據行動裝置的規格與品牌不同，鏡像分享的方式與畫質可能有所差異。