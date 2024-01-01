Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" 21:9 CURVED ULTRAWIDE 電競液晶顯示器

規格

評論

支援

34UC97

(0)
所有規格

顯示器類型

  • 顯示器類型

    21:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器

一般

  • 螢幕大小

    34吋

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 解晰度

    3440 x 1440

  • 亮度

    300cd/m2

  • 對比 (DFC)

    Mega

  • 反應時間

    5ms (G to G)

  • 可視角度 (水平/垂直)

    178/178

  • 色深 (色彩數目)

    8bit + FRC, 1.07B colors, 10-bit color

  • 色彩廣度

    sRGB 99%

  • 像素間距

    0.2628 x 0.2628

輸入/輸出

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1Up, 2port

  • Display Port

    1

  • Thunderbolt

    2

  • 聲音輸出

    7W x2

特殊功能

  • 低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)

    Yes

  • 德國萊茵認證 (F:不閃爍) (TUV flicker safe)

    Yes

  • 螢幕多工分割功能 (4 screen split)

    多螢幕分割 (Screen Split)

  • 畫面 by 畫面 (PBP)

    Yes

電源

  • 電源類型

    100-240V

  • 消耗電壓-操作 (W)

    80

  • 消耗電壓-待機 (W)

    1.2

機體

  • 傾斜式

    -5º ~ 15º

  • 製造國家

    中國

尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)

  • 組件(含底座)

    830.5 x 225.6 x 472.9

  • 包裝盒

    904 x 175 x 513

  • 壁掛 (VESA) (mm)

    100 x 100

重量(公斤)

  • 組件(含底座)

    9.00

  • 包裝盒

    11.50

安規認證

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • Display port 連接線

    Yes

  • HDMI 連接線

    Yes

