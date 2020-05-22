We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
05/22/2020
新買的洗衣機裡面為什麼會有水? 我買到的是別人使用過的舊機嗎?
LG 電子為確保產品品質，洗衣機在工廠生產組裝完成後，都會經過實際進水運轉測試，以確保各項功能測試正常運作，產品才能於市場銷售。因此，部分新的洗衣機中會有水份殘留之現象，此為正常之狀況，敬請消費者安心使用如有疑問請洽LG客服人員。
LG售後服務專線: 0800-898-899 (行動電話請改撥 (02) 2162-1196) / LINE ID: @lgsvc0800
LG客服中心服務時間
星期一至星期五(正常上班日) :AM 8:30 至 PM 20:00
LG線上客服服務時間
星期一至星期五 (正常上班日) :AM 10:00 至 PM 17:00
