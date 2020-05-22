Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

新買的洗衣機裡面為什麼會有水? 我買到的是別人使用過的舊機嗎?

05/22/2020
列印
複製鏈結

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    新買的洗衣機裡面為什麼會有水? 我買到的是別人使用過的舊機嗎?

     

    LG 電子為確保產品品質，洗衣機在工廠生產組裝完成後，都會經過實際進水運轉測試，以確保各項功能測試正常運作，產品才能於市場銷售。因此，部分新的洗衣機中會有水份殘留之現象，此為正常之狀況，敬請消費者安心使用如有疑問請洽LG客服人員。

     

    LG售後服務專線: 0800-898-899 (行動電話請改撥 (02) 2162-1196) / LINE ID: @lgsvc0800

     

    LG客服中心服務時間
    星期一至星期五(正常上班日) :AM 8:30 至 PM 20:00
    LG線上客服服務時間
    星期一至星期五 (正常上班日) :AM 10:00 至 PM 17:00

    返回