關於終止LG Health / LG Mobile Switch / SmartWorld / RemoteCall Service / Quick Help / Remote Unlock / Quick Translator服務的通知

05/18/2023
    我們向所有喜愛和支持 LG Electronics 手機產品的用戶表達誠摯的感謝。

    在此特別通知，隨著 LG 電子手機業務的結束，部分服務將於 2023 年 7 月 3 日結束。

     

    終止服務：LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/SmartWorld/ RemoteCall Service /Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator

     

    結束日期：2023 年 7 月 3 日 00:00 [韓國時間，格林時間 + 9小時]

     

    服務終止後：

    - 用戶將無法使用LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/SmartWorld/ RemoteCall Service /Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator等服務。

    - LG Mobile Switch：您無法再在 Play 商店中搜尋或下載 Mobile Switch 應用程式。您將能夠使用已下載的應用程式的功能。

    - LG Health：將僅作為簡單的計步器功能。您將能夠透過 Play 商店的其他應用程式（例如：計步器應用程式等）在您的手機上查看步數。

     

    當以上服務終止後，我們為這些服務所收集的個人資料將會立即銷毀。

    但是，如果我們依據相關法律、法規之規定，需要儲存個人資料時，我們將在相關法律、法規規定的期限內儲存之。

     

    謝謝。

