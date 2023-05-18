We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
關於終止LG Health / LG Mobile Switch / SmartWorld / RemoteCall Service / Quick Help / Remote Unlock / Quick Translator服務的通知
我們向所有喜愛和支持 LG Electronics 手機產品的用戶表達誠摯的感謝。
在此特別通知，隨著 LG 電子手機業務的結束，部分服務將於 2023 年 7 月 3 日結束。
終止服務：LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/SmartWorld/ RemoteCall Service /Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator
結束日期：2023 年 7 月 3 日 00:00 [韓國時間，格林時間 + 9小時]
服務終止後：
- 用戶將無法使用LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/SmartWorld/ RemoteCall Service /Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator等服務。
- LG Mobile Switch：您無法再在 Play 商店中搜尋或下載 Mobile Switch 應用程式。您將能夠使用已下載的應用程式的功能。
- LG Health：將僅作為簡單的計步器功能。您將能夠透過 Play 商店的其他應用程式（例如：計步器應用程式等）在您的手機上查看步數。
當以上服務終止後，我們為這些服務所收集的個人資料將會立即銷毀。
但是，如果我們依據相關法律、法規之規定，需要儲存個人資料時，我們將在相關法律、法規規定的期限內儲存之。
謝謝。
- 上一步
- 下一步
【LG官方線上商城】冷氣基本安裝及收費標準 04/08/2023
https://www.lg.com/tw/support/announcement/TWNTC20220620152692/ isCopied
paste