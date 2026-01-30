About Cookies on This Site

頂層公寓的高雅客廳。窗外可見優美的城市景觀。一位男士坐在沙發上觀看壁掛式安裝的電視上的內容。

什麼樣的智慧顯示器最符合您的生活方式？

無論您是熱愛電影、沉迷遊戲、追求設計美感，或是喜歡與家人一起享受精彩內容，都能在 LG 的豐富產品中找到最符合您品味的理想智慧顯示器。

用智慧顯示器玩遊戲有哪些重要特點？

延遲與畫面卡頓會大幅影響遊戲體驗。若想感受最刺激的冒險與戰鬥情節，流暢的畫面表現至關重要。

高更新率與 VRR（可變更新率）技術能確保遊戲輸入更即時、畫面更順暢，是打造良好遊戲體驗的核心要素。

什麼是更新率？

更新率是顯示器每秒更新畫面的次數。這個指標以 Hz（Hertz）為單位，表示螢幕的流暢度。120Hz 的更新率表示螢幕每秒更新 120 次。更新率越高，畫面越順暢，這在玩快速節奏的遊戲或觀看高速內容時體現得最為明顯。⁴

並排比較賽車遊戲，突顯不同更新率的效果差異。一邊的更新率較低，導致畫面出現更多動態模糊。另一邊的更新率很高，畫面中的車輛十分清晰。

什麼是 VRR（可變更新率）？

VRR 是一種技術，可將遊戲的更新率與顯示器進行實時同步。當更新率不同步時，可能會導致畫面撕裂和閃爍延遲。最受歡迎的 VRR 格式是 Nvidia G-Sync 和 AMD FreeSync Premium。對於玩家而言，這是確保遊戲體驗流暢且逼真的必備功能。⁵

手持遊戲控制器，前面的電視螢幕上顯示賽車遊戲。畫面上還看到 VRR（可變更新率）的標誌。

為什麼 LG 智慧顯示器適合玩遊戲？

LG 智慧顯示器最高支援 165Hz 更新率，讓您享受極為流暢的遊戲畫面，不論是動作遊戲、射擊遊戲或競技類型，都能充分發揮裝置性能。

 

遊戲入口可將智慧顯示器變身為遊戲主控中心，而超大尺寸的畫面則讓您更沉浸於遊戲世界中。

 


真無線系列智慧顯示器 讓所有裝置可輕鬆連接至 Zero Connect Box，擺脫線材干擾，保持整體空間俐落舒適。此外，支援 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 與 AMD FreeSync™ 認證的極低輸入延遲技術，讓您享受更加流暢、不卡頓的無線遊戲體驗。¹ ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

高達 165Hz 的高更新率

憑藉 G-Sync 相容性、165Hz VRR、0.1 毫秒像素反應時間、AMD FreeSync Premium 以及 ClearMR 10000 認證，享受巔峰遊戲體驗。即使採用無線設定，也能在 144Hz 無延遲體驗下暢玩遊戲，並告別動態模糊。² ³ ⁵ ⁶

生動、完全清晰的賽車遊戲，沒有出現任何造成干擾的動態模糊。圖片也顯示著 NVIDIA G-Sync 和 165Hz 的標誌。下方還可看到其他遊戲認證，表示 LG TV 具備出色的遊戲效能。

高達 144Hz 的極低輸入延遲體驗
提供暢快的 4K 畫質遊戲

透過 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器，搭載 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 與 AMD FreeSync™ 認證技術，提供高速、穩定的畫面同步效果，降低撕裂與延遲，帶來流暢舒適的 4K 高畫質遊戲體驗。¹ ⁵ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

LG OLED M5 TV 螢幕顯示著正在進行的遊戲，展示順暢的遊戲體驗。Zero Connect Box 清晰可見，但與空間完美融合。畫面顯示著 Nvidia G-Sync 標誌和 AMD FreeSync Premium 標誌。遊戲認證也在畫面中顯示。

打造理想的簡約無線遊戲環境

透過無線遊戲配置體驗更暢快自由的玩樂時光。享受簡約清爽的環境，更隨心所欲佈置空間。⁹

遊戲室有一整套無線遊戲配置。LG 真無線電視安裝在牆壁上，螢幕上顯示著高解析度遊戲。畫面中還有電腦、遊戲椅、玩具和霓虹燈。畫面顯示著 Nvidia G-Sync 標誌和 144Hz。

全球雲端遊戲
智慧顯示器就是你的終極遊戲中心

透過 LG 智慧顯示器登入到更遼闊的遊戲世界。GeForce NOW 雲端遊戲服務讓你解鎖更多遊戲方式。

上千款遊戲鉅作等你挑戰。無論是用遊戲手把沉浸於 3A 大作，或拿起遙控器享受片刻悠閒，都能滿足你的娛樂之心。⁷

遊戲入口首頁。遊標移動並點按，顯示許多熱門遊戲作品，以及可根據控制器類型（譬如遊戲手把或遙控）選擇遊戲的新增功能。

在更大的螢幕上玩遊戲，享受更為沉浸式的遊戲體驗

螢幕越大，樂趣越多。探索我們的超大型電視，讓您的遊戲體驗更上一層樓。²

LG 超大型電視安裝在客廳的牆上。螢幕上顯示著賽車遊戲。螢幕的尺寸夠大，讓人更有身臨其境之感。

尋找最適合你的 LG AI智慧顯示器

輕鬆並排比較功能

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5QNED 86
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
lg qned86 product image
QNED 86
面板類型LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
面板尺寸77"97 / 83 / 65 / 55"83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 42"100 / 86 / 75 / 65 / 55 / 50"
真無線4K 144Hz 真無線影音傳輸---
影像處理器α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α9 第八代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α8 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
色彩顯示技術完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩Dynamic QNED 色彩顯示技術
AI 智慧升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻
AI 影像4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro
AI 音效AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 音效增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 9.1.2 環繞音效)、清晰語音 Pro、自動音量調整
作業系統 (OS)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)
webOS AI智慧功能AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器
了解更多了解更多了解更多了解更多

選購智慧顯示器的小秘訣

什麼尺寸最適合你的空間？ ＞

 

哪種顯示技術最符合你的生活方式？ ＞

 

AI 功能如何提升你的觀賞體驗？ ＞

 

探索所有智慧顯示器選購指南 >

1.功能支援將因型號與螢幕尺寸不同而有所差異，詳細資訊請參考各產品頁面。

 

2.螢幕影像為模擬示意圖。

 

3.部分功能的支援可能因地區和國家而異。

 

4.83/65/55 吋 LG OLED G5 僅適用於支援 165Hz 的遊戲或 PC 輸入，並可執行 Dolby Vision™ 的 144Hz 模式。

 

5.HGiG 是一個由來自遊戲和智慧顯示器/智慧顯示器行業的公司自願組成的團體，此團體定期進行會議，制定並向公眾提供指引，以改善消費者在 HDR 下的遊戲體驗。 HGiG 的支持可能因國家而有所不同。 實際效能可能因設備設定、網路連線和使用環境而異。

 

6.VRR 介於 60Hz 至 165Hz 之間，是 HDMI 2.1 的認證規格。實際效果可能隨設定、網路連接和使用環境而不同。

 

7.對遊戲入口的支援可能因國家/地區而異。
對雲端遊戲服務的支援以及遊戲入口提供的遊戲可能因國家/地區而異。
部分遊戲服務須訂閱並使用遊戲手把。

 

8.ClearMR 是 VESA 的一項認證計畫，用以評估面板在防止動態模糊方面的表現。
對這些功能的支援可能隨型號而異。LG OLED G5（83/65/55 吋）通過 ClearMR 10000 認證。LG OLED M5、LG OLED C5 通過 ClearMR 9000 認證。

 

9.4K 144Hz 影音無線傳輸功能適用於 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器；144Hz 僅適用於支援 144Hz 的遊戲或 PC 輸入。基於可變更新率 (VRR)，最高更新率為 144Hz。
真無線系列智慧顯示器 是指 真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒與螢幕之間的無線連接。
若將真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒擺放在櫃子中，視櫃體材質和厚度，可能造成訊號干擾。
真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒應安裝在低於智慧顯示器無線接收器的位置。
外接設備須有線連接至真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。
顯示器和真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒都需要連接電源線。
真無線是以 NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible 對於減少畫面延遲、Low input-lag 及無閃爍效能的認證為基礎。

 

10.Nvidia G-Sync 和 AMD FreeSync 認證為基於 Low input-lag、減少卡頓和消除閃爍的效果。

 

11.可能需要另行訂閱。所提供服務可能因會員計劃而異。

 

12.僅 LG OLED M5、G5 和 C5 系列（包括 C5Z）和 QNED9M 提供。