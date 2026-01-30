About Cookies on This Site

頂層公寓的高雅客廳。窗外可見優美的城市景觀。一位男士坐在沙發上觀看壁掛式安裝的電視上的內容。

什麼樣的智慧顯示器最符合您的生活方式？

無論您是熱愛電影、沉迷遊戲、追求設計美感，或是喜歡與家人一起享受精彩內容，都能在 LG 的豐富產品中找到最符合您品味的理想智慧顯示器。

如何獲得最佳的體育賽事觀賞體驗？

體育賽事節奏快速，您需要一台能呈現清晰動態、不殘影的大尺寸智慧顯示器，讓您全情投入比賽。同時能即時更新球隊資訊與數據，確保您不會錯過任何精采瞬間。

選擇 LG 智慧顯示器，讓您沉浸在精彩賽事中

並排比較棒球比賽畫面。一邊標示為傳統畫面，球員的球棒和棒球周圍有很多動態模糊。另一邊標示為 LG OLED evo，動態畫面完美呈現，毫無模糊之處。

經 VESA 認證的 ClearMR

LG OLED evo 透過 VESA Certified ClearMR 認證，在高速移動的場景中依然能保持影像銳利、清晰，避免殘影與模糊。不論是球賽的快速揮棒、足球的高速傳球，每一個關鍵瞬間都被精準捕捉，呈現最純粹的動態畫質。⁴

100 吋寰宇視野
細緻入微 盡收眼底

在100吋的巨幅智慧顯示器上，觀看您最喜愛的電影、賽事或遊戲。沉浸於超大螢幕上的高解析度畫面。

 

*QNED86 提供的最大尺寸為 100 吋，提供的尺寸可能因地區而有所不同。

一家人聚在 LG 超大型電視周圍，觀賞大螢幕上的一場精彩足球比賽。

選擇 LG AI 智慧顯示器，不錯過任何精彩時刻

運動中心

專為熱愛運動的您設計，觀看各大體育串流應用程式與 YouTube 的精彩片段。一個螢幕即可您可以快速查看直播賽事、聯盟榜單與喜愛球隊的最新動態，輕鬆掌握賽事進行情況，不錯過任何一個得分、逆轉或精彩回放。³ ¹²

畫面顯示 Sports Portal 頁面的使用者介面，展示使用者如何登記喜愛的球隊，以及內容的分類如何讓體育迷更方便使用。

體育賽事通知

登記您最喜愛的球隊即可接收體育賽事通知，讓您隨時看到比賽結果和比賽精彩片段等內容。

多重顯示 樂趣加倍

運用多重視窗一次滿足多種娛樂需求，透過內建 Apple Airplay 與 Google Cast 等服務支援，盡享多重娛樂不停歇。

客廳中的人拿著手機。電話上的傳輸圖示表示電話螢幕正在電視上鏡像。手機上顯示著傳輸圖示，展示手機螢幕畫面被鏡射到電視上。電視上顯示著籃球比賽，旁邊還有一個鏡射畫面，展示球員的統計資料。

尋找最適合你的 LG AI智慧顯示器

輕鬆並排比較功能

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5QNED 86
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
lg qned86 product image
QNED 86
面板類型LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
面板尺寸77"97 / 83 / 65 / 55"83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 42"100 / 86 / 75 / 65 / 55 / 50"
真無線4K 144Hz 真無線影音傳輸---
影像處理器α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α9 第八代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α8 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
色彩顯示技術完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩Dynamic QNED 色彩顯示技術
AI 智慧升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻
AI 影像4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro
AI 音效AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 音效增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 9.1.2 環繞音效)、清晰語音 Pro、自動音量調整
作業系統 (OS)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)
webOS AI智慧功能AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器
了解更多了解更多了解更多了解更多

1.功能支援將因型號與螢幕尺寸不同而有所差異，詳細資訊請參考各產品頁面。

 

2.螢幕影像為模擬示意圖。

 

3.部分功能的支援可能因地區和國家而異。

 

4.ClearMR 是 VESA 的一項認證計畫，用以評估面板在防止動態模糊方面的表現。
對這些功能的支援可能隨型號而異。LG OLED G5（83/65/55 吋）通過 ClearMR 10000 認證。LG OLED M5、LG OLED C5 通過 ClearMR 9000 認證。

 

5.提供的內容（包括體育頻道）和應用程式可能因區域、國家或地區而異。各體育應用程式及其相關服務需要另行訂閱。

 

6.兩個畫面皆套用相同影像模式設定。
Apple、Apple 標誌、Apple TV、AirPlay 和 HomeKit 是 Apple Inc. 在美國和其他國家 / 地區的註冊商標。
AirPlay 2、HomeKit、Chromecast Built-in 的支援可能因地區而異。