頂層公寓的高雅客廳。窗外可見優美的城市景觀。一位男士坐在沙發上觀看壁掛式安裝的電視上的內容。

什麼樣的智慧顯示器最符合您的生活方式？

無論您是熱愛電影、沉迷遊戲、追求設計美感，或是喜歡與家人一起享受精彩內容，都能在 LG 的豐富產品中找到最符合您品味的理想智慧顯示器。

為什麼 LG 智慧顯示器
是設計感愛好者的絕佳選擇？

LG 智慧顯示器不只畫質優異，更能成為空間中的美學焦點。洗鍊的外型設計能自然融入各種居家風格，同時提供豐富內容與智慧功能，讓您依照個人品味打造獨特的生活氛圍與格調。

適合擁有獨到品味 想打造個人化空間的您

透過 LG Gallery+，您可以為家中打造專屬的展示空間，展現獨特美感。依您的風格挑選想呈現的內容，將智慧顯示器變成房間裡的藝術展示，為任何空間注入個性與品味。

LG OLED evo AI G5
精緻住宅的內部裝潢。展示了許多不同畫作。中央牆上安裝著一台 LG TV，螢幕上顯示著熱門畫作。電視彷彿擺放在博物館中的油畫。

LG Gallery+
為您的空間，構築一處專屬藝廊

精選逾百幅藝術名作、沉浸式風景與氛圍影片，讓螢幕化為生動畫布。內容庫將定期更新，即使在未觀看時，也能為您的空間持續注入藝術品味。⁸

壁掛式安裝的 LG TV 螢幕依次循環顯示著一系列內容，包括經典畫作、現代畫作、3D 圖像等，並顯示內容合作夥伴的標誌。角落的徽章寫著「免費內容，可用一個月」。

無窮的靈感組合
演繹您的空間美學

透過自選音樂、視覺主題等元素，讓家化身為展現個人風格的藝廊。根據您當下的心緒與喜好，自由策劃螢幕上所呈現的藝術風景。

組合音樂與視覺
營造理想中的情境氛圍

自由搭配背景音樂與視覺主題，隨心塑造您所嚮往的空間氛圍。您可選用內建的精選樂曲，或透過藍牙連接行動裝置，播放您的個人收藏。

逐步介紹如何設定 LG TV 以播放與視覺內容同步的氛圍音樂。
壁掛式安裝的 LG TV，前景中有一台手機。顯示在 LG TV 上設定 Google Photos 的過程。

壁掛式安裝的 LG TV，前景中有一台手機。顯示在 LG TV 上設定 Google Photos 的過程。

無縫連結 Google 相簿
讓動人時刻妝點日常

透過您的手機，即可將 Google 相簿帳戶與智慧顯示器無縫同步。運用您的私人影像收藏，為空間敘事增添一抹溫暖而真實的個人印記。

 

*使用此功能必須登入 Google 相簿帳戶，且您的應用程式中至少有 10 張相片。

壁掛式安裝的 LG TV 上顯示著資訊儀表板。儀表板上展示著不同功能，從最新天氣資訊、體育賽事提醒、電視節目表、Home Hub 和 Google Calendar。

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

一站式個人化控制台
從容掌握生活資訊

所有重要資訊，皆能一覽無遺。即時獲取天氣動態、體育賽事提醒、閱覽 Google 日曆，更能為 Home Hub 或預約事項設定專屬通知。

 

*存取 Google 日曆必須使用 Google 帳戶。

適合追求未來夢幻氛圍的您

若您追求空間中的未來感與夢幻氣息，全球首款透明且真無線的智慧顯示技術能提升整體格調，讓畫面與現實完美融合，帶來前所未有的沉浸式視覺體驗。³

LG SIGNATURE OLED T
頂層公寓中配備一台 LG OLED T4。透過窗戶可以看到城市天際線和海洋。LG OLED T4 處於透明模式，顯示著遊艇的圖像。由於電視的擺放位置和螢幕的透明效果，遊艇彷彿飄浮在窗外的海面上。

適合追求極簡主義風格的您

透過 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器，免去雜亂線材的干擾，讓裝潢與科技完美融合，打造俐落無線的居家氛圍，實現真正簡潔的生活美學。⁴

LG OLED evo AI M5
高雅的公寓客廳中的壁掛式安裝 LG OLED M5 TV 和 LG Soundbar。Zero Connect Box 隱藏在邊桌下方。

不受空間限制

Zero Connect Box 安裝簡便。無需用連接線連接電視，讓您隨心所欲佈置空間。⁵

不受電線束縛

讓空間以最賞心悅目的方式呈現。擺脫電線束縛，目之所及皆簡約清爽。

告別清潔煩惱

將所有裝置插在 Zero Connect Box 而非電視上，即可輕鬆打造完美的娛樂環境。

適合喜愛畫作與藝廊氛圍的您

LG 的零間隙壁掛設計能確保智慧顯示器與牆面緊密貼合，完全不會出現縫隙，呈現宛如藝廊畫作般的完美安裝效果。⁶

LG OLED evo AI G5
側視圖，客廳中有壁掛式安裝的 LG OLED G5 TV 和 LG Soundbar。這個角度突顯了其一體牆面設計，以及邊框和整體外型與牆面的緊密貼合。

適合需要靈活創作的您

LG StanbyME 的移動式設計，讓螢幕能隨您走到家中任何角落。無線使用、靈活旋轉的底座提供高度便利性，無論在客廳、臥室或廚房，都能輕鬆享受您喜愛的內容。⁷

一位女士在寬敞的家中做瑜伽。她旁邊是一台放在支架上的 LG StanbyME TV。電視呈豎式放置，播放著她跟隨的瑜伽教學影片。

探索如您一般的設計感愛好者的最佳選擇

選擇最適合的智慧顯示器¹ ²

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED T4OLED M5OLED G5
LG OLED T4 產品圖片
OLED T4
LG OLED M5 產品圖片
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品圖片
OLED G5
面板類型LG 透明 OLEDLG OLED evo
真無線4K 144Hz 真無線影音傳輸--
外型設計全球首款透明真無線OLED零間隙藝廊壁掛零間隙藝廊壁掛
面板尺寸77"77"97 / 83 / 65 / 55"
影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
顯示器LG OLED evo
了解更多了解更多了解更多

1.功能支援將因型號與螢幕尺寸不同而有所差異，詳細資訊請參考各產品頁面。

 

2.螢幕影像為模擬示意圖。

 

3.世界首款透明電視與配備電視廣播調諧器的傳統電視比較。
經內部測試確定的產品透明度為 43%，具體視實際使用環境和條件而異。

 

4.4K 144Hz 影音無線傳輸功能適用於 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器；144Hz 僅適用於支援 144Hz 的遊戲或 PC 輸入。基於可變更新率 (VRR)，最高更新率為 144Hz。
真無線系列智慧顯示器 是指 真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒與螢幕之間的無線連接。
若將真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒擺放在櫃子中，視櫃體材質和厚度，可能造成訊號干擾。
真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒應安裝在低於智慧顯示器無線接收器的位置。
外接設備須有線連接至真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。
顯示器和真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒都需要連接電源線。
真無線是以 NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible 對於減少畫面延遲、Low input-lag 及無閃爍效能的認證為基礎。

 

5.在「不受空間限制」影像展示畫面是一台 LG SIGNATURE OLED M5 智慧顯示器。

 

6.邊框尺寸隨著系列與大小而異。
視安裝環境而定，電視與牆面之間可能有些微間隙。安裝要求各有不同。如需詳細資訊，請參閱安裝指南。

 

7.顯示模擬場景。
產品螢幕顯示的是模擬影像，實際產品可能不同。
內建電池支援長達 3 小時的無線使用時間（在標準模式下使用可持續 3 小時，但實際使用時間可能因使用條件而有所不同）。
StanbyME 僅支援透過 Wi-Fi 網路提供的內容，因此必須連接到無線網絡。
產品螢幕顯示的是模擬影像，實際產品可能不同。
依所使用的應用程式不同，垂直螢幕模式可能以不同方式運作。
本產品不防水。
首頁畫面和支援的應用程式可能因國家/地區而異，且可能會在未提前通知的情況下變更。