About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
頂層公寓的高雅客廳。窗外可見優美的城市景觀。一位男士坐在沙發上觀看壁掛式安裝的電視上的內容。

什麼樣的智慧顯示器最符合您的生活方式？

無論您是熱愛電影、沉迷遊戲、追求設計美感，或是喜歡與家人一起享受精彩內容，都能在 LG 的豐富產品中找到最符合您品味的理想智慧顯示器。

什麼樣的顯示技術最適合觀賞電影？

驚險特技、緊湊刺激的時刻，以及特寫鏡頭中豐富的情感——這些細節在觀賞電影時絕對不能錯過。為了達到極致沉浸體驗，每個細節都必須以最高精準度呈現。HDR 技術讓這一切成為可能，因為 HDR 技術能提升色彩深度並精細調控對比度。¹

什麼是 HDR 技術？

HDR（高動態範圍）是一項技術標準，能呈現更廣泛的對比範圍與色彩表現。在支援 HDR 的內容中，每個畫面都更明亮、更鮮明。Dolby Vision™ 被視為最高等級的 HDR 標準，能展現超過 680 億種色彩，最高亮度達 10,000 尼特。其動態中繼資料也能針對每個場景優化色彩與亮度，帶來如同影院般的觀賞體驗。

太空人從爆炸中逃跑的場景，畫面一分為二。一邊的顏色暗淡，對比呆板，標註為 SDR。另一邊，畫面銳利生動，標註為 HDR。

支援 Dolby Vision™ 的智慧顯示器有何特別之處？

有了支援 Dolby Vision™ 的智慧顯示器，您可以盡情欣賞 Netflix、Apple TV 等平台以 Dolby Vision™ 製作的內容。Dolby Vision™ 擁有高達680億色的寬廣色彩範圍，可減少色階斷層，並呈現更精準的亮度與色彩細節。即使不在電影院，也能享受堪比院線級的高畫質體驗。¹ ²

客廳中配備壁掛式安裝的 LG TV。電視上有電影畫面，其色彩、清晰度和對比度都令人震撼。畫面中還能看到 Dolby Vision 標誌。

為什麼 LG 智慧顯示器非常適合觀賞電影？

Dolby Vision™ 讓您在家就能享受宛如置身影院的臨場觀影感。搭配 FILMMAKER MODE，可依環境光源自動調整畫面，呈現更符合影視製作標準的原始影像。Dolby Atmos 帶來沉浸式環繞音效，讓您彷彿走入電影情節之中。若選擇 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器，更能打造簡約俐落的影音空間，坐在家中即可享受 4K 144Hz 帶來的流暢畫質與震撼視覺效果。¹ ³ ⁴ ⁵ ⁷ ⁸

用 LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器
打造簡約清爽的影音空間

讓您的居家空間從此不再被線材束縛，呈現簡潔俐落的視覺感受。

打造夢想中的家庭劇院環境，享受極致沉浸的觀影體驗。⁷ ⁸

在高樓公寓的豪華客廳中壁掛式安裝了 LG True Wireless TV 和 Soundbar。電視螢幕上播放著一部電影。目之所及沒有任何電線。Zero Connect Box 隱藏在邊桌下方。

全球首款搭載 LG OLED G5 旗艦畫質的
真無線系列智慧顯示器

支援 4K 144Hz 的真無線影音傳輸功能

享受無線帶來的簡約俐落外型，同時體驗極致細膩的 4K 畫質。

LG 真無線系列智慧顯示器支援 4K 144Hz 影音無線傳輸，在沒有任何影像線材干擾的情況下，依然能呈現流暢、純淨且不失真的觀賞品質。⁷ ⁸

高級家庭影院中配備 LG Wireless TV 與 LG Soundbar。螢幕上播放著一部電影。

頂尖電影製片人都愛選擇 LG OLED

LG OLED 在亮度控制、色準與影像呈現的多項指標，都達到專業電影工作者認可的高標準。深受影視產業專業人士青睞，皆因其卓越畫質與持續創新的頂尖顯示技術。

對 Sean Baker 導演的訪問。他的話語突出顯示：黑色層次豐富。整體畫面簡直無與倫比。 對電影攝影師 Natasha Braier 的訪問。她的話語突出顯示：主要由於 LG OLED 能以豐富的色譜，精確呈現我所構想的色調。 對電影攝影師 Walter Volpatto 的訪問。他的話語突出顯示：這使得呈現效果能保留創作者所構想的細緻的色彩還原和對比度。

選擇最合適的智慧顯示器

輕鬆並排比較功能，以選擇最合適的電視。¹ ⁶

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
面板類型LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG OLED evo
面板尺寸77"97 / 83 / 65 / 55"83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 42"
真無線4K 144Hz 真無線影音傳輸--
影像處理器α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α11 第二代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片α9 第八代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
色彩顯示技術完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩
AI 智慧升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻
AI 影像4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro、AI 導演情境最佳化4K AI 智慧影像超級升頻、AI 動態色彩調節技術Pro
AI 音效AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 物件增強、自動音量調整AI 音效 Pro (模擬 11.1.2 環繞音效)、AI 音效增強、自動音量調整
作業系統 (OS)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)webOS 25 (5年升級保證)
webOS AI智慧功能AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器AI 聲紋辨識、AI 智慧搜尋、AI聊天機器人、 AI 歡迎模式、AI 個人化影像/音效設定、AI 智慧滑鼠遙控器
了解更多了解更多了解更多

選購智慧顯示器的小秘訣

什麼尺寸最適合你的空間？ ＞

 

哪種顯示技術最符合你的生活方式？ ＞

 

AI 功能如何提升你的觀賞體驗？ ＞

 

探索所有智慧顯示器選購指南 >

1.功能支援因機種與尺寸而異，請參閱各型號產品頁面。

 

2.部分結果來自第三方評論，來源參考 www.tomsguide.com。

 

3.螢幕影像為示意圖。

 

4.LG OLED 支援 Dolby Vision™、HDR10、HLG；LG QNED 系列支援 HDR10、HLG。

 

5.Ambient FILMMAKER MODE 為 UHD Alliance 商標，支援 Dolby Vision；於部分應用程式中可能自動啟用。

 

6.部分功能會因地區而異。

 

7.4K 144Hz 適用於 LG OLED M5 機型，並需搭配支援 144Hz 的來源裝置。
真無線影音功能僅適用於 真無線系列智慧顯示器（無線影音傳輸）。
若將真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒擺放在櫃子中，視櫃體材質和厚度，可能造成訊號干擾。
真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒應安裝在低於智慧顯示器無線接收器的位置。
外接設備須有線連接至真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒。
顯示器和真無線 4K 影音傳輸盒都需要連接電源線。

 

8.世界首創基於傳統電視廣播調諧器的智慧顯示器比較。
經LG社內測試結果，基於 ISO/IEC 29170-2 標準，達成幾乎無損。實際效能隨設定、環境條件及使用方式而異。